Ex-Blizzard devs new RTS 'Stormgate' out in Early Access, works on Linux but may need a small fix

Stormgate is a fresh RTS game set in an all-new science fantasy universe, it's hit Early Access today free to play but you may need a little tweak on Linux to run it. Developed by a whole bunch of Ex-Blizzard staffers including people who worked on StarCraft II, Warcraft III as well as C&C: Generals 2 and Wasteland 3, the team certainly knows their stuff.

Quite exciting to see another big RTS enter the market, as someone who absolutely adores these types of games and what I've played of it has been quite promising. Still plenty of rough edges, but that's expected for an unfinished game.

The good news is that with Proton 9.0-2, it does work pretty well on Linux (testing done on Kubuntu 24.04). However, there's an issue where you may get stuck on the loading screen when it's checking for Ping. You can overcome this issue with one single terminal command, which as always with suggestions — use at your own risk:

sudo sysctl -w net.ipv4.ping_group_range="0 1000"

This allows your user to send and receive ICMP echo packets.

After that, no issues getting into the game. Performance is pretty reasonable too, again making allowances since it's not finished. Running it on my AMD Ryzen 5800x and Radeon 6800 XT at 2560x1440 the "Ultra" preset has been giving me a mostly smooth 60FPS+ and largely well over that.

I played a lot of StarCraft and StarCraft II years ago, and playing Stormgate was quite peculiar because it really does feel like StarCraft, although StarCraft with a lower budget. Even some of the unit voice lines sound like an alternate version of some units in StarCraft. This Ex-Blizzard team are certainly doing their best to be StarCraftButNot.

The free to play release does still need you to end up paying eventually though, since it only includes 1v1 ranked matched, 3 player co-op missions (and all heroes in co-op up to level 5) and custom games. If you want all the heroes and the actual campaign, you do need to pay up. For everything it's £50.99 according to Steam in the "Ultimate Early Access Pack".

Find Stormgate on Steam.