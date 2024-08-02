FNA gets Direct3D 11 support on Linux thanks to DXVK

Developer Ethan Lee yesterday announced the release of FNA 24.08, bringing with it preparation for the upcoming release of SDL 3 and a fun addition of Direct3D 11 support on Linux thanks to DXVK.

What is FNA? It's a reimplementation of the Microsoft XNA Game Studio 4.0 Refresh libraries. Quite a lot of games use it since it's open source and cross-platform. Games using it includes the likes of Streets of Rage 4, Terraria, Unrailed!, Axiom Verge 1 & 2 and the list goes on.

FNA release 23.05 from last year pulled in the early initial Alpha of Direct3D 11 support on Linux, with FNA 24.08 now making it properly official. The DXVK project itself merged in the DXVK-Native code way back in DXVK 2.0 at the end of 2022. What's the point of it? Even easier game porting, with it translating Microsoft's D3D API to Vulkan for Native Linux games.

Speaking about the release, Lee said in the FNA Discord:

Big surprise, it's another release that's mostly SDL3 prep and not much else. But don't be fooled, this month was huge for FNA - for SDL 3.0 the maintainers have decided to go with our GPU API, and we've even been cleared to try and get it into the first release! We've been focused entirely on GPU since then, and progress continues - we're hoping to have the API in Beta very very soon, barring any oddities from D3D12. At the same time, FNA's D3D11 support on Linux is now officially complete and supported! Steam developers are encouraged to request the "Sniper" runtime for their native Linux versions, so users can enable DXVK support if they'd like. I expect our GPU API to be just as good at least, but it's a nice thing to have in the meantime. It's been a graphics-heavy summer for sure, with way more crunch than any of us would have liked, but the results will definitely be worth it!

