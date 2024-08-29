Be sure to follow us on Google News!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

With over 900,000 players trying it during Early Access, Halls of Torment launches September 24

By - | Views: 11,434

Halls of Torment is basically Vampire Survivors styled like classic Diablo, it's bloody good and now it's just about ready to release. Announced on Steam the release date of September 24th at around 1PM UTC.

It's clearly sold really well too with the developers noting "Over 900 000 of you have been playing during Early Access" which is pretty amazing, and it's achieved an Overwhelmingly Positive user rating too. The 1.0 update sounds great too and it's going to be huge, they said it will be the "biggest update to date for Halls of Torment".

Just look at this absolute madness from one of the W.I.P shots:

Some of what to expect from the 1.0 release includes:

  • The final stage with The Vault.
  • More difficulty customizations.
  • An actual use for Torment Shards, when you rescue The Scriptor to allow you to continuously improve individual character stats.
  • Finishing up the achievements with 500 different quests.
  • New characters traits for the 5th rank.
  • An upgrade to Godot Engine 4.3.
  • And much more.

More about it:

Halls of Torment is a horde survival game with a pre-rendered retro look reminiscent of RPGs from the late 90s. Choose one of many hero characters and descend into the deadly Halls of Torment. Fight unholy horrors from beyond and survive wave after wave of enemies until you face one of the tormented Lords. Strengthen your hero with character traits, abilities, and items. Create a new powerful build during each run. Explore various underground expanses and find new powerful items that enable you to venture even deeper into the abyss.

Halls of Torment is Steam Deck Verified and has a Native Linux version.

Buy it on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Early Access, Native Linux, Steam Deck, Action, Godot Engine, Indie Game, Steam | Apps: Halls of Torment
2 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
4 comments

neolith 2 days ago
View PC info
I've quite enjoyed the game so far and it is one of the few games I own where I like to hunt for achievements. Looking forward to the update.
Nezchan a day ago
View PC info
I've only gotten through the first two levels, but I think in a lot of ways I like it more than Vampire Survivors. Altogether an amazing game.
vox a day ago
View PC info
This game has never clicked for me for some reason. I liked Vampire Survivors despite my early skepticism. And I just loved Boneraiser Minions for it's more action-oriented twists and builds/combos. This one felt unimaginably bland. Any suggestions, has the game matured or changed in the last half a year?
Tchey about 17 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
I loved the few hours i’ve played it when it was early-early access. I’m waiting for it to release fully to enjoy it more. I think it’s going to be one of the very best of its kind (horde-like stuff).
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc