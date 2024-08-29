With over 900,000 players trying it during Early Access, Halls of Torment launches September 24

Halls of Torment is basically Vampire Survivors styled like classic Diablo, it's bloody good and now it's just about ready to release. Announced on Steam the release date of September 24th at around 1PM UTC.

It's clearly sold really well too with the developers noting "Over 900 000 of you have been playing during Early Access" which is pretty amazing, and it's achieved an Overwhelmingly Positive user rating too. The 1.0 update sounds great too and it's going to be huge, they said it will be the "biggest update to date for Halls of Torment".

Just look at this absolute madness from one of the W.I.P shots:

Some of what to expect from the 1.0 release includes:

The final stage with The Vault.

More difficulty customizations.

An actual use for Torment Shards, when you rescue The Scriptor to allow you to continuously improve individual character stats.

Finishing up the achievements with 500 different quests.

New characters traits for the 5th rank.

An upgrade to Godot Engine 4.3.

And much more.

More about it:

Halls of Torment is a horde survival game with a pre-rendered retro look reminiscent of RPGs from the late 90s. Choose one of many hero characters and descend into the deadly Halls of Torment. Fight unholy horrors from beyond and survive wave after wave of enemies until you face one of the tormented Lords. Strengthen your hero with character traits, abilities, and items. Create a new powerful build during each run. Explore various underground expanses and find new powerful items that enable you to venture even deeper into the abyss.

Halls of Torment is Steam Deck Verified and has a Native Linux version.

Buy it on Steam.