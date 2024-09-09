Every article tag can be clicked to get a list of all articles in that category. Every article tag also has an RSS feed! You can customize an RSS feed too!
Moon Watch is a time-stopping horde survival deck-builder from the devs of Backpack Hero

The team behind the popular Backpack Hero, Jaspel, have revealed their new game Moon Watch. Combining together elements of recent popular games like Vampire Survivors for the basic idea, but blending in deck-building too with the ability to stop time.

Looking at the trailer and the details, along with playing a bit of the demo myself, I'm already completely in love with the idea. I want more! With time that only moves when you move, plus the deck-building feature, it's far more strategic than other survivor-likes and seems like once again a small developer has done something really unique here that I'm going to end up playing for hours on end.

For Jasper Cole, the lead developer of a tiny team Jaspel, the game is a blend of inspirations: “We love Vampire Survivors and Slay the Spire, so combining them seemed like the natural thing to do. But we struggled with how to bring it all together until we looked at Superhot – that time-stop mechanic, where the world pauses when you stop moving, was the missing piece." Cole explains, "We’re curious to see if players like it and what we can improve, so we’re inviting everyone to give the demo a try."

“Jasper, Calvin, and Felix are quietly pushing the boundaries of indie gaming,” says Jakub Radkowski, CEO at Pretty Soon – the publisher behind Backpack Hero and Moon Watch. "With Backpack Hero, they invented a whole new genre – the inventory management roguelike. There was nothing like it before. The game sold really well and Jaspel could have easily made a sequel or something similar. But instead... they invented a new genre again. We're super excited that they came to us for a second time after our work together on Backpack Hero."

Highlights:

  • Survive the Horde – Battle endless waves of enemies using your skills, time control, and tactics to outwit your foes.
  • Sequential Flow – Move, stop, strategize, then act. Plan each move carefully, as freezing time opens up opportunities for devastating combos.
  • Build Your Deck – Collect unique cards and relics, refining your deck to suit your strategy and playstyle.
  • Grow in Power – Unlock powerful abilities and items as you fight through the Vampire Lord’s stronghold with each run.

You can try out the free web demo on itch.io and wishlist on Steam.

Tags: Native Linux, Action, Demo, Indie Game, Itch.io, Rogue-lite, Steam, Upcoming | Apps: Moon Watch
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
1 comment

Anza a day ago
View PC info
I wasn't sure if the combo of mechanics works together, but Moon Watch is surprisingly fun. There's chance of getting relatively overpowered combos, but the luck won't last forever. I unlocked one new set of starting cards that changed the tactics a bit, so there are new stuff to explore for a while. And probably even more when the game is eventually released.
