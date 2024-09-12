Unity cancels the stupid Runtime Fee

After a complete disaster a while ago that saw many developers jump-ship, and cause a huge PR problem, Unity have now cancelled the Runtime Fee.
Instead, they're reverting back to the seat-based subscription model for gaming customers, however they said "Non-gaming Industry customers are not impacted by this modification". This applies to everyone using Unity for gaming, even those that choose to upgrade to Unity 6.
In the post written by Matt Bromberg, the President and CEO of Unity, they mentioned they will go with a "more traditional cycle of considering any potential price increases only on an annual basis" and that "if we change the Editor software terms in ways that impact you, you may continue using your current version of the software under the previously agreed terms". Hopefully they actually keep to that properly this time.
What the plans will look like now:
- Unity Personal: As announced last year, Unity Personal will remain free, and we’ll be doubling the current revenue and funding ceiling from $100,000 to $200,000 USD. This means more of you can use Unity at no cost. The Made with Unity splash screen will become optional for Unity Personal games made with Unity 6 when it launches later this year.
- Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise: We’ll be modifying subscription pricing and the qualifying annual revenue thresholds, effective January 1, 2025. These changes will apply to all new and existing Unity Pro and Enterprise customers when you purchase, upgrade, or renew a subscription on or after this date.
- Unity Pro: An 8% subscription price increase to $2,200 USD annually per seat will apply to Unity Pro. Unity Pro will be required for customers with more than $200,000 USD of total annual revenue and funding.
- Unity Enterprise: A 25% subscription price increase will apply to Unity Enterprise. Unity Enterprise will be required for customers with more than $25 million USD of total annual revenue and funding. A minimum subscription requirement may also apply. Because this set of our largest customers have unique needs and use many of our products and services, we’ll be contacting everyone in the days ahead to discuss customized packages.
Pretty big bump in prices there for Pro and Enterprise though.
This is a nice win for game developers, because it really was a stupid policy having an individual install fee.
Last edited by ToddL on 12 September 2024 at 5:21 pm UTC
QuoteMay 1, 2024 -- Unity Appoints Matthew Bromberg as New CEO
This man was installed like a toilet. Either his mission was to run the company into the ground (stock market people do this all the time and short-sale the stock so they can get millions of dollars of free money) or to bring the gaming industry under surveillance and control of whomever his masters are.
I have never seen such a BOLD FUCK YOU to this industry, especially the indies. Always online editor? Pay per install? This man is a shark and should step down as CEO and all the other executives should get checked for corruption for letting this happen.
--
I do have to give the industry credit though. And the consequences were that godot gained a lot of traction. No backsies -- I like it better this way.
--
This guy is the Rick Berman of gaming.
Long live Godot! (and other open source engines)
Last edited by Purple Library Guy on 12 September 2024 at 7:45 pm UTC
Quoting: ElectricPrismThis man is a shark and should step down as CEO and all the other executives should get checked for corruption for letting this happen.
Wrong guy.
John Riccitiello was the CEO that killed trust in Unity. He's already gone.
Matthew Bromberg got rid of the Unity Runtime nonsense, as described in this article.
See more from me