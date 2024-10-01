Nintendo Switch emulator Ryujinx gets shut down

Well, there it is. After what happened with yuzu, many wondered if it would happen, and now it has. Nintendo has shut down the Nintendo Switch emulator Ryujinx.

Earlier today the GitHub page vanished into a 404 not found error, with some confusion amongst contributors. But it has now been confirmed on the official Discord and on social media that it's not an error. As stated in the post the original creator was contacted by Nintendo and offered an agreement if they stopped working on it and removed everything related to Ryujinx.

It should be noted, this announcement comes from another contributor riperiperi, not the original Ryujinx creator gdkchan:

Yesterday, gdkchan was contacted by Nintendo and offered an agreement to stop working on the project, remove the organization and all related assets he's in control of. While awaiting confirmation on whether he would take this agreement, the organization has been removed, so I think it's safe to say what the outcome is. Rather than leave you with only panic and speculation, I decided to write this short message to give some closure. These words are my own. I don't want to speak for anyone else here, so just remember that while reading. Thank you to @everyone who has contributed code, documentation or issue reports to the project. Thank you all for following us throughout the development. I was able to learn a lot of really neat things about games that I love, enjoy them with renewed qualities and in unique circumstances, and I'm sure you all have experiences that are similarly special. I'm extending my own massive thanks to our moderation team, who have been here through some rough circumstances and always found ways to make light of it.