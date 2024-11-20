Monster catcher Cassette Beasts adds Steam Workshop support and a new battle mode

Cassette Beasts from Bytten Studio is a brilliant spin on the whole monster catching genre, and a fresh update out now continues expanding it.

The Gauntlet Update, version 1.7, has release and the first major addition is Magikrab's Gauntlet, a series of randomised combat encounters that can be played solo or online with a friend. And, to enhance things even further, modding should be a whole lot easier with Steam Workshop support now enabled for it.

Main New Additions:

Magikrab’s Gauntlet has been added. This is a new gameplay system that is available in Night’s Bridge Station after completing the Land of Confusion and Take Me On quests. In the gauntlet you face an endless series of randomised and increasingly difficult battles against friends and foes old and new. You can take on the gauntlet on your own, or invite a friend through online multiplayer to take on the challenges together.

Ranger Wilma now provides a Sticker Fusion service after you’ve completed Land of Confusion and Take Me On. Sticker Fusion allows you to move rare and uncommon attributes you like from one sticker to another.

After Frankie has completed her training, you can speak to her in the Town Hall to clear the ranger noticeboard of quests you don’t want. This costs a certain amount of Fused Material, and you get no quest rewards.

During multiplayer raids and gauntlet battles you can now: Use items Fuse with your partner NPC Switch to your partner NPC’s tape

Steam Workshop support has been added.

Cassette Beasts has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified. It's also just thoroughly cool, you should check it out. Another great one made with Godot.

Cassette Beasts | Release Date: 26th April 2023 Official links and where to buy from: Steam