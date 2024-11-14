Every article tag can be clicked to get a list of all articles in that category. Every article tag also has an RSS feed! You can customize an RSS feed too!
Old Skies from Wadjet Eye Games looks like one to remember with a new trailer

By -

If you're a lover of point and click adventure games, you're going to want to watch the new trailer for Old Skies from Wadjet Eye Games. Due out sometime in Spring 2025, it will have Native Linux support.

A little reminder on what it is: "Time Travel is real and history is up for grabs! In this point-and-click, you play Fia Quinn, a time agent for the ChronoZen agency. Your job is to keep close watch on seven travelers who have the desire (and the bank accounts) to sightsee in the past. Some are simply curious. Others have unfinished business to resolve. And they’ve all put down a lot of money for the trip, so it’s vital that you keep them happy while ensuring they follow the rules. But what could go wrong? It's only time travel, after all."

Check out the brand new trailer below:

Seems I haven't covered this since the original reveal trailer back in mid 2022, so it's nice to see how it's coming along! Keeping this now firmly in my watch-list, that trailer really caught my attention.

Feature Highlight:

  • Seven eras of history to visit! From the speakeasies of Prohibition to the gangs of the Gilded Age to the morning of September 11th.
  • High resolution 1920 x 1080 graphics! That's 3x higher than Unavowed.
  • Lots of puzzles that require temporal thinking to solve.
  • Death! You CAN die in this adventure game, but time travel means you can try again. And again. And again.
  • Musical score by Thomas Regin (composer for Unavowed and the Blackwell series)
  • Full voice acting! Our largest cast yet.

Old Skies

Official links and where to buy from:

7 comments

Eike about 23 hours ago
I would buy any point and click from Wadjet Eye Games without any additional information, pictures, trailers, anything.
RawToast225 about 21 hours ago
This game looks amazing, I'm glad there are good PACA games still coming out and being iterated on
whizse about 21 hours ago
Gonna remove this one from my wishlist.

...just so I can add it again, harder
crabel about 21 hours ago
I buy everything from them, I liked most games alot, also their support and also their Linux support is quite stellar.
emphy about 14 hours ago
Am I correct in assuming that this game, like their other ones, is an ags game, hence going to be playable via scummvm?

Haven't played any game by this dev, yet. At the moment, they are all on sale over at gog, so I think I will test how scummvm runs them on my phone and/or pi.

"Test," that is ^_^


Last edited by emphy on 15 November 2024 at 7:05 am UTC
TheSHEEEP about 12 hours ago
Quoting: EikeI would buy any point and click from Wadjet Eye Games without any additional information, pictures, trailers, anything.
Indeed.
Not many devs like that.
Klaas about 6 hours ago
This has been my biggest disappointment of the week. When I saw the start of the title, I thought that it was a release announcement. I've been waiting for the game for a long time.
