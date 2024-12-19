Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
New Linux kernel patch submitted to improve Lenovo Legion series support including Lenovo Legion Go

By -

Looks like we may see some improvements to the Lenovo Legion series of hardware like the Lenovo Legion Go handheld when running on Linux, thanks to a new Linux kernel patch that's been sent in.

From the developer Derek J. Clark the patch mentions:

Adds support for the Lenovo Legion series of laptop hardware to use WMI interfaces that control various power settings. There are multiple WMI interfaces that work in concert to provide getting and setting values as well as validation of input. Currently only the "GameZone", "Other Method", and "LENOVO_CAPABILITY_DATA_01" interfaces are implemented, but I attempted to structure the driver so that adding the "Custom Mode", "Lighting", and the other CAPABILITY_DATA interfaces would be trivial if desired in a later patch.

Clark mentioned how they tested it directly on a Lenovo Legion Go. It's actually supposed to be a replacement for a previous patch and was inspired by the Linux asus-armoury driver.

Nice to see continued direct improvements in the upstream Linux kernel for handhelds like this. Especially interesting as it seems we may get a SteamOS Linux version of the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S.

nwildner a day ago
View PC info
Awesome news, specially with the recent SteamOS Powered branding guidelines
