The upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S may come with a SteamOS Linux version

The leaked but unannounced Lenovo Legion Go S seems like it will come in two different versions, and one of them may even be with SteamOS Linux like Valve's Steam Deck.

As reported first by The Verge, who spotted a post on X from @evleaks, it shows the device in both black and white. Interestingly though, the black version has a Steam logo sitting next to one of the buttons, which the white version doesn't have.

It's really not much to go on but with Valve's recent updates to their branding guidelines, and how we know Valve have planned to release SteamOS 3 to other hardware vendors, it's slowly all coming together now.



Image credit: Image: Evan Blass (X)

This could end up being the first third-party to use SteamOS on a handheld. At least, this seems to be the first vendor that's had a leak that points towards it. CES 2025 is right around the corner, where we might expect to see announcements like it, so next year could start off with a bit of a bang for Linux gaming handhelds.

We may finally see a return of the original Steam Machine idea from Valve, just in handheld form. Or perhaps something more as well.