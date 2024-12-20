Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Valve will join Lenovo at CES 2025 for the future of gaming handhelds

By -

It seems the stage has been set for more SteamOS Linux devices to join the Steam Deck, as Valve will be partnering up with Lenovo at CES 2025. The news comes from The Verge, who got a press email invitation to the event, which I haven't seen.

As The Verge's Sean Hollister notes the email they received from Lenovo mentioned "The future of gaming handhelds is coming to CES '25".

Quite likely it will be the upcoming leaked Lenovo Legion Go S, which follows on from Valve updating their brand guidelines for SteamOS to include third-party hardware vendors. According to Hollister the email noted Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais will be there as Valve's "Chief Design Architect" for the event. Although, Jason Ronald, Microsoft VP of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem is also attending the event. We've seen from the leaks that Lenovo might have multiple handhelds likely to launch, so it makes sense if other devices will have Windows.


Leaked image of a new Lenovo Legion Go S, Credit: Evan Blass (X)

2025 is definitely going to be an interesting year. Looks like we're really going to start with a bang.

What do you make of all this? Are you excited?

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Hardware, Lenovo, Misc, SteamOS, Upcoming, Valve
15 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. You can also follow my personal adventures on Bluesky.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
All posts need to follow our rules. For users logged in: please hit the Report Flag icon on any post that breaks the rules or contains illegal / harmful content. Guest readers can email us for any issues.
19 comments

hardpenguin 2 days ago
View PC info
STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES WE'RE BACK BABY
_Mars 2 days ago
View PC info
Seems like any speculations have been pretty much confirmed.

As for potential sale numbers, I'll hope for 20-30% SteamOS. This would be high enough for other manufacturers to consider while also not being too overly optimistic.

Also if SteamOS handhelds are getting popular enough, it would allow Valve to push back a release for a Steam Deck 2. Given the performance demands for new titles, they would need to release a new one around 2026 to keep up, I imagine. But if other handhelds satisfy that demand, they could take their time without hurting SteamOS adoption.
tmtvl 2 days ago
View PC info
Yet another machine without touchpads and with the left thumbstick and D-pad the wrong way around. Really makes me appreciate how good the Steam Deck is by comparison.
motang 2 days ago
View PC info
I read an article a week or two ago and it started off by saying "What if I told you by this time next year the hottest thing in gaming won't be Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo but it will be Valve with Steam machines." Or something like that, and you know what it might be, it seems like that's where it is headed. Thanks Valve, for making gaming on Linux a thing and slowly bringing to main stream!
Drakker 2 days ago
View PC info
That and a round D-Pad that can probably only output the 4 diagonals... and those ugly RGB leds.
TightRope 2 days ago
Remember net books? I am waiting for M$ to release a cheap version of windows, “optimized” just for handhelds, to try and stop SteamOS. History repeats itself. More units on more brands can only help SteamOS.
melkemind 2 days ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES WE'RE BACK BABY
I love your enthusiasm.
melkemind 2 days ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Yet another machine without touchpads and with the left thumbstick and D-pad the wrong way around. Really makes me appreciate how good the Steam Deck is by comparison.
That square below the right stick looks like a tiny touchpad. I suppose it could be anything though.
pb 2 days ago
STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES WE'RE BACK BABY

Welcome my son, welcome to the (steam) machine.
ElectricPrism 2 days ago
View PC info
Microsoft VP of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem is also attending the event.

Makes me wonder if Xbox will make an entry and compete directly against Nintendo Switch in the next few years.
RedWyvern 2 days ago
View PC info
Yet another machine without touchpads and with the left thumbstick and D-pad the wrong way around. Really makes me appreciate how good the Steam Deck is by comparison.
That square below the right stick looks like a tiny touchpad. I suppose it could be anything though.
Most certainly a fingerprint reader for unlocking the system with biometrics.
Though such a sensor can be used as a touchpad too with the right firmware.
My e-Ink smartphone lets me scroll by sliding my finger over it's fingerprint sensor, to name an example.
pilk 2 days ago
View PC info
STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES WE'RE BACK BABY

Finally, a ninth-generation gaming console I actually want. (I have a Switch and like it, but to me that's 8.5th-gen)
ElectricPrism a day ago
View PC info
Most certainly a fingerprint reader for unlocking the system with biometrics.

Sounds like a nightmare,

Please Drink Verification Can ( https://youtube.com/watch?v=EJB80Xsj5BY )
RevenantDak a day ago
lenovo should make a "thinkdeck" and put a little red nub somewhere.
elmapul a day ago
View PC info
Makes me wonder if Xbox will make an entry and compete directly against Nintendo Switch in the next few years.

i dont know why quote is broken but...

i think microsoft might try an vaporware.
promissing more than they can deliver, just to kill interest in the competition as they did with kinect, then once the competition is dead, they relase something just to say they did, or not even that, because they dont need anymore.
hopefully that strategy will fail.
Cybolic a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
lenovo should make a "thinkdeck" and put a little red nub somewhere.
Honestly, I'd probably buy that! Even though it doesn't get that much use, I do love their little trackpoint.
Highball 20 hours ago
View PC info
What do you make of all this? Are you excited?

I'm still in the, Lenovo Legion Go S comes with Windows camp. The finger print sensor is for Windows Hello I'm sure. There are a ton of videos on Youtube for removing the login password on the Windows handhelds. So it makes sense to have the sensor for Windows.

I will be gobsmacked if Lenovo's Lawyers can get out of selling a Windows License for handheld gaming PC. Honestly it would be a huge precedent and Colossal (I mean, how many times can you say massive ten times fast) win for Linux and OEMs if Lenovo can say no to the mandatory MSFT Tax. Talk about the world being flipped upside down and pigs flying and hell freezing over. I would also be hella shocked if Lenovo eats the MSFT Tax for each device.

Anyways, I was trying to think about what is happening. I thought, maybe Lenovo is going to deliver a dual boot device, out of box. This would justify customers being charged the MSFT Tax. Basically Lenovo will say, you are going to get Windows if you use it or not. But I also don't think that's a really good idea from a business perspective. The support nightmare will be hell. Definitely not this.

Then I was thinking, why would Valve send a representative, what's he there to talk about and explain? And I think what makes the most sense. Pierre-Loup is there to talk about Valve creating and supporting SteamOS images for installing on to the Lenovo handhelds. Likely the Asus Rog handhelds as well. Obviously Jason Ronald is there because it's another Windows handheld and to MSFT that means another "XBOX" experience device.

I don't mean to be such a Debbie Downer with regards to a potential official SteamOS device. But, I've just seen the writing on the wall from MSFT so many times over the last 25+ years. If I'm wrong, and I'm happy to be wrong on this, and Lenovo pulls out the biggest Houdini of all time, slipping Linux in under the nose of MSFT's lawyers. Then flame me at will. I'm happy to receive it.

That's what I think is going to happen.


Last edited by Highball on 22 December 2024 at 1:43 am UTC
Mrowl 18 hours ago
We're still only in the very early days of SteamOS, yet a lot seems to be happening. We need to get Steam on ARM based devices; that could possibly be even bigger, because then you could see a ton of ARM based handhelds ship with SteamOS instead of Android. This could also lead in to a potential NVidia Shield like HTPC powered by SteamOS, and in the future even a Steam Phone. It's getting very exciting.
CatKiller 5 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
i dont know why quote is broken but...
https://www.gamingonlinux.com/forum/topic/6463/
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Misc