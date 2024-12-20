Valve will join Lenovo at CES 2025 for the future of gaming handhelds

It seems the stage has been set for more SteamOS Linux devices to join the Steam Deck, as Valve will be partnering up with Lenovo at CES 2025. The news comes from The Verge, who got a press email invitation to the event, which I haven't seen.
As The Verge's Sean Hollister notes the email they received from Lenovo mentioned "The future of gaming handhelds is coming to CES '25".
Quite likely it will be the upcoming leaked Lenovo Legion Go S, which follows on from Valve updating their brand guidelines for SteamOS to include third-party hardware vendors. According to Hollister the email noted Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais will be there as Valve's "Chief Design Architect" for the event. Although, Jason Ronald, Microsoft VP of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem is also attending the event. We've seen from the leaks that Lenovo might have multiple handhelds likely to launch, so it makes sense if other devices will have Windows.
Leaked image of a new Lenovo Legion Go S, Credit: Evan Blass (X)
2025 is definitely going to be an interesting year. Looks like we're really going to start with a bang.
What do you make of all this? Are you excited?
As for potential sale numbers, I'll hope for 20-30% SteamOS. This would be high enough for other manufacturers to consider while also not being too overly optimistic.
Also if SteamOS handhelds are getting popular enough, it would allow Valve to push back a release for a Steam Deck 2. Given the performance demands for new titles, they would need to release a new one around 2026 to keep up, I imagine. But if other handhelds satisfy that demand, they could take their time without hurting SteamOS adoption.
STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES WE'RE BACK BABYI love your enthusiasm.
Yet another machine without touchpads and with the left thumbstick and D-pad the wrong way around. Really makes me appreciate how good the Steam Deck is by comparison.That square below the right stick looks like a tiny touchpad. I suppose it could be anything though.
STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES WE'RE BACK BABY
Welcome my son, welcome to the (steam) machine.
Microsoft VP of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem is also attending the event.
Makes me wonder if Xbox will make an entry and compete directly against Nintendo Switch in the next few years.
Most certainly a fingerprint reader for unlocking the system with biometrics.Yet another machine without touchpads and with the left thumbstick and D-pad the wrong way around. Really makes me appreciate how good the Steam Deck is by comparison.That square below the right stick looks like a tiny touchpad. I suppose it could be anything though.
Though such a sensor can be used as a touchpad too with the right firmware.
My e-Ink smartphone lets me scroll by sliding my finger over it's fingerprint sensor, to name an example.
STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES STEAM MACHINES WE'RE BACK BABY
Finally, a ninth-generation gaming console I actually want. (I have a Switch and like it, but to me that's 8.5th-gen)
Most certainly a fingerprint reader for unlocking the system with biometrics.
Sounds like a nightmare,
Please Drink Verification Can ( https://youtube.com/watch?v=EJB80Xsj5BY )
Makes me wonder if Xbox will make an entry and compete directly against Nintendo Switch in the next few years.
i dont know why quote is broken but...
i think microsoft might try an vaporware.
promissing more than they can deliver, just to kill interest in the competition as they did with kinect, then once the competition is dead, they relase something just to say they did, or not even that, because they dont need anymore.
hopefully that strategy will fail.
lenovo should make a "thinkdeck" and put a little red nub somewhere.Honestly, I'd probably buy that! Even though it doesn't get that much use, I do love their little trackpoint.
What do you make of all this? Are you excited?
I'm still in the, Lenovo Legion Go S comes with Windows camp. The finger print sensor is for Windows Hello I'm sure. There are a ton of videos on Youtube for removing the login password on the Windows handhelds. So it makes sense to have the sensor for Windows.
I will be gobsmacked if Lenovo's Lawyers can get out of selling a Windows License for handheld gaming PC. Honestly it would be a huge precedent and Colossal (I mean, how many times can you say massive ten times fast) win for Linux and OEMs if Lenovo can say no to the mandatory MSFT Tax. Talk about the world being flipped upside down and pigs flying and hell freezing over. I would also be hella shocked if Lenovo eats the MSFT Tax for each device.
Anyways, I was trying to think about what is happening. I thought, maybe Lenovo is going to deliver a dual boot device, out of box. This would justify customers being charged the MSFT Tax. Basically Lenovo will say, you are going to get Windows if you use it or not. But I also don't think that's a really good idea from a business perspective. The support nightmare will be hell. Definitely not this.
Then I was thinking, why would Valve send a representative, what's he there to talk about and explain? And I think what makes the most sense. Pierre-Loup is there to talk about Valve creating and supporting SteamOS images for installing on to the Lenovo handhelds. Likely the Asus Rog handhelds as well. Obviously Jason Ronald is there because it's another Windows handheld and to MSFT that means another "XBOX" experience device.
I don't mean to be such a Debbie Downer with regards to a potential official SteamOS device. But, I've just seen the writing on the wall from MSFT so many times over the last 25+ years. If I'm wrong, and I'm happy to be wrong on this, and Lenovo pulls out the biggest Houdini of all time, slipping Linux in under the nose of MSFT's lawyers. Then flame me at will. I'm happy to receive it.
That's what I think is going to happen.
Last edited by Highball on 22 December 2024 at 1:43 am UTC
i dont know why quote is broken but...https://www.gamingonlinux.com/forum/topic/6463/
See more from me