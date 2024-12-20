Valve will join Lenovo at CES 2025 for the future of gaming handhelds

It seems the stage has been set for more SteamOS Linux devices to join the Steam Deck, as Valve will be partnering up with Lenovo at CES 2025. The news comes from The Verge, who got a press email invitation to the event, which I haven't seen.

As The Verge's Sean Hollister notes the email they received from Lenovo mentioned "The future of gaming handhelds is coming to CES '25".

Quite likely it will be the upcoming leaked Lenovo Legion Go S, which follows on from Valve updating their brand guidelines for SteamOS to include third-party hardware vendors. According to Hollister the email noted Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais will be there as Valve's "Chief Design Architect" for the event. Although, Jason Ronald, Microsoft VP of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem is also attending the event. We've seen from the leaks that Lenovo might have multiple handhelds likely to launch, so it makes sense if other devices will have Windows.



Leaked image of a new Lenovo Legion Go S, Credit: Evan Blass (X)

2025 is definitely going to be an interesting year. Looks like we're really going to start with a bang.

What do you make of all this? Are you excited?