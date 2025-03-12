Amazon GameLift Streams allows devs to run their own streaming platform - supports Linux and Proton runtimes

Amazon recently announced their new GameLift Streams service, allowing game developers to spin up their own game streaming solutions.

This reminds me of what happened with the shutdown of Google Stadia, where Google also attempted to turn it into a solution developers could directly use but that died with Stadia's shutdown. Perhaps Amazon will be more successful here, although this may be a sign their own Amazon Luna is not doing particularly well.

Amazon first announced this on March 6th noting it allows developers to upload their games onto fully-managed GPU instances in the cloud, and then get streaming in minutes with "little or no modification of their code". For players the service will work across PCs, phones, tablets, smart TVs and WebRTC-enabled browsers (Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox and Safari were named directly). This is a white-label solution, meaning developers can fully integrate it with their own services, stores, websites and so on.

Companies already using it include Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Jackbox Games, Ludeo, and Xsolla.

From the press release: “With more than 750 million people playing games running on AWS every month, we have a long history of supporting the industry’s game development, content creation, player acquisition, personalization, and more,” said Chris Lee, general manager and head of Immersive Technology at AWS. “Amazon GameLift Streams can help the game industry transform billions of everyday devices around the world into gaming machines without rebuilding game code or managing your own infrastructure. For game developers, this creates exciting new revenue and monetization opportunities that weren’t possible before.”

Their announcement also specifically noted how it supports "Windows, Linux, and Proton runtimes".