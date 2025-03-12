Every article tag can be clicked to get a list of all articles in that category. Every article tag also has an RSS feed! You can customize an RSS feed too!
Amazon GameLift Streams allows devs to run their own streaming platform - supports Linux and Proton runtimes

Amazon recently announced their new GameLift Streams service, allowing game developers to spin up their own game streaming solutions.

This reminds me of what happened with the shutdown of Google Stadia, where Google also attempted to turn it into a solution developers could directly use but that died with Stadia's shutdown. Perhaps Amazon will be more successful here, although this may be a sign their own Amazon Luna is not doing particularly well.

Amazon first announced this on March 6th noting it allows developers to upload their games onto fully-managed GPU instances in the cloud, and then get streaming in minutes with "little or no modification of their code". For players the service will work across PCs, phones, tablets, smart TVs and WebRTC-enabled browsers (Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox and Safari were named directly). This is a white-label solution, meaning developers can fully integrate it with their own services, stores, websites and so on.

Companies already using it include Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Jackbox Games, Ludeo, and Xsolla.

From the press release: “With more than 750 million people playing games running on AWS every month, we have a long history of supporting the industry’s game development, content creation, player acquisition, personalization, and more,” said Chris Lee, general manager and head of Immersive Technology at AWS. “Amazon GameLift Streams can help the game industry transform billions of everyday devices around the world into gaming machines without rebuilding game code or managing your own infrastructure. For game developers, this creates exciting new revenue and monetization opportunities that weren’t possible before.”

Their announcement also specifically noted how it supports "Windows, Linux, and Proton runtimes".

Tags: Amazon, Cloud Gaming, Game Dev, Misc
elmapul 18 hours ago
From the press release: “With more than 750 million people playing games running on AWS every month,

i wonder how much data manipulation they needed to reach this number.

For game developers, this creates exciting new revenue and monetization opportunities that weren’t possible before.”
meaning they can remove an game from your account after an period of time , and if its cloud exclusive we can kiss goodbye to gaming preservation.

Their announcement also specifically noted how it supports "Windows, Linux, and Proton runtimes".
that is the only good news here, but the backend dont means too much for us, i think the fact that we can access it on firefox and everything else (chromium based browsers) is what matter for us.
williamjcm 15 hours ago
i wonder how much data manipulation they needed to reach this number.

Probably not much. IIRC, Epic's infrastructure, including Epic Online Services which third-party devs can use, is hosted on AWS, so that's already a big number of players right there.
elmapul 10 hours ago
Probably not much. IIRC, Epic's infrastructure, including Epic Online Services which third-party devs can use, is hosted on AWS, so that's already a big number of players right there.

sure but having the game runing on an server without an GUI and streaming it as an cloud gaming is completely different.

we have servers for online game since a lot of time ago, but hardware power and bandwidth to stream it is relatively new and we still dont have infrastructure for that world wide.

its a bit miss leading if you ask me.
not to mention, they are probably counting the same people twice on 2 different games.
