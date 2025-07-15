RimWorld – Odyssey expansion is out now along with update 1.6

RimWorld has expanded in a massive way with the Odyssey expansion and the 1.6 update, now available for all players.

This is the fifth expansion to the hit sci-fi colony building sim. Pushing beyond a single map to allow your colonists to build a flying home and travel across the planet and even into space. With new biomes that introduce diverse landmarks and exotic wildlife, and dynamic quests include hunting alpha thrumbos and raiding ancient cryosleep bunker. And when you're done on land you can head into space where you'll find space stations, asteroids and something stirring in the dark.

“The game has always created a whole world beyond the colony, but it was hard to get out there and actually explore it,” said Tynan Sylvester, founder of Ludeon Studios. “Turning the whole colony into a giant movable ship unlocks all that latent story potential. And once we did that I figured hell, why not go to orbit as well?”

With the new biomes there's distinct hazards and new opportunities, along with a new landmarks system that transforms the world generation. Giving you many new options to build colonies, there's also a lot of new animal species to find, fishing mechanics were added, multi-part story quests and then list of what's new goes on and on. With all of it coming to a new late-game threat with the machine hive mind.

The expansion also includes a whole new album from Alistair Lindsay, composer of the RimWorld soundtrack.

RimWorld | Release Date: 15th July 2016 Official links: GOG

