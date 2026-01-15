Multiple years later Terraria 1.4.5 has a release date for January 27th

Wow, they've been cooking for a while on this one huh? Terraria 1.4.5 will officially arrive January 27th and it's going to be massive. The question is - will this actually be the final update? Probably not.
Terraria 1.4.4 arrived back in 2022, so that's a lot of time to add in new features and content. And we're getting a bumper selection this time around.
Pictured - Terraria, from Steam
Some of what to expect includes:
- A Dead Cells crossover including a vanity outfit of the Beheaded, the protagonist of Dead Cells
- Various new Whips.
- A whole lot of new furniture sets.
- Music Blocks that play notes
- Fallen Star Bricks and Walls.
- A Shimmer Water Gun to transform NPCs.
- A roller skate mount which allows the player to scoot on surfaces and grind on Minecart Tracks.
- Cloud platforms.
- New Slimes that carry items.
- Localization for Japanese, Korean, and potentially Traditional Chinese.
- More inclusive and customizable character creation.
- And absolutely loads more.
You can see the full list of what's coming on the wiki.
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
All posts need to follow our rules. Please hit the Report Flag icon on any post that breaks the rules or contains illegal / harmful content. Readers can also email us for any issues or concerns.