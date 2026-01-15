Patreon Logo Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal Logo PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
Multiple years later Terraria 1.4.5 has a release date for January 27th

By -
Wow, they've been cooking for a while on this one huh? Terraria 1.4.5 will officially arrive January 27th and it's going to be massive. The question is - will this actually be the final update? Probably not.

Terraria 1.4.4 arrived back in 2022, so that's a lot of time to add in new features and content. And we're getting a bumper selection this time around.


Pictured - Terraria, from Steam

Some of what to expect includes:

  • A Dead Cells crossover including a vanity outfit of the Beheaded, the protagonist of Dead Cells
  • Various new Whips.
  • A whole lot of new furniture sets.
  • Music Blocks that play notes
  • Fallen Star Bricks and Walls.
  • A Shimmer Water Gun to transform NPCs.
  • A roller skate mount which allows the player to scoot on surfaces and grind on Minecart Tracks.
  • Cloud platforms.
  • New Slimes that carry items.
  • Localization for Japanese, Korean, and potentially Traditional Chinese.
  • More inclusive and customizable character creation.
  • And absolutely loads more.

You can see the full list of what's coming on the wiki.

Terraria | Release Date: 16th May 2011
Platform: Native Linux

Official links:

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, GOG, Indie Game, Online Co-op, Sandbox, Steam, Survival, Upcoming | Apps: Terraria
Penguin 58 minutes ago
User Avatar
Very nice! Time to start a new Terraria world soon 😄
