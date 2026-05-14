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The original Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light Complete Edition enter the GOG Preservation Program

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GOG announced today a new partnership with 4A Games to bring the original versions of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light to GOG in the Preservation Program.

From the press release: "Thanks to the collaboration with the incredible teams at DEEP SILVER and 4A Games, players can now once again experience the atmospheric beginnings of the series, carefully updated to run smoothly on modern PCs while preserving the original vision fans remember!"

As part of the GOG Preservation Program the games have been tweaked, and will kept running on modern systems. Some of the highlights include:

  • Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11.
  • Support for modern controllers, including Sony DualSense / DualShock 4, Microsoft Xbox Series / Xbox One / Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch 2 Pro / Switch Pro, Logitech F, and Amazon Luna controllers.
  • Improved controller hotplugging and wireless mode support.
  • Increased maximum supported resolutions.
  • A new high-resolution framerate limiter.
  • Implemented vertical synchronization for a smoother, tear-free experience.
  • Optimized default game settings for modern systems.
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As usual you can install GOG games on Linux / SteamOS systems with Wine / Proton thanks to apps like the Heroic Games Launcher - see more in the GamingOnLinux guide.

To mark the release, all Metro titles available on GOG are discounted until May 27th, 7AM UTC.

See more on the GOG.com store.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Proton, DRM-Free, FPS, GOG, New Release, Wine
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I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. You can follow me personally on Mastodon [External Link].
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2 comments

AsciiWolf 4 hours ago
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Unfortunately without the native Linux ports from Steam. But still very nice.
Geamandura 2 hours ago
Why the original releases and not the Redux later editions? It seems like a waste of effort.
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