41 of Steam's most played games in 2018 are supported on Linux

Valve released some interesting lists today which show off some top games, these lists show some interesting details about Linux games.

Here's some fun figures:

35/100 of Steam's overall top sellers in 2018 support Linux.

28/150 of Steam's top-selling new releases (Early Access is counted) in 2018 support Linux.

3/120 of Steam's top VR titles in 2018 supported Linux.

18/50 of Steams top Early Access titles that graduated into a full game supported Linux.

41/114 of Steam's most played games in 2018 support Linux - Games with the highest simultaneous peak.

Obviously the sorest spot there is VR games, although VR is still relatively in its infancy overall. With the work Valve is doing through funding developers to work on various parts of the Linux graphics stack, hopefully from 2019 onward that might improve.

Apart from that, honestly I think we're doing pretty well considering we're still a very niche platform that currently accounts for only around 0.8% of the overall Steam market share. These are the only the top games as noted by Valve too, this is missing obviously hundreds of good titles that didn't figuratively fly off the digital shelves.

See more in Valve's blog post.