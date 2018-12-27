GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
41 of Steam's most played games in 2018 are supported on Linux

Valve released some interesting lists today which show off some top games, these lists show some interesting details about Linux games.

Here's some fun figures:

  • 35/100 of Steam's overall top sellers in 2018 support Linux.
  • 28/150 of Steam's top-selling new releases (Early Access is counted) in 2018 support Linux.
  • 3/120 of Steam's top VR titles in 2018 supported Linux.
  • 18/50 of Steams top Early Access titles that graduated into a full game supported Linux.
  • 41/114 of Steam's most played games in 2018 support Linux - Games with the highest simultaneous peak.

Obviously the sorest spot there is VR games, although VR is still relatively in its infancy overall. With the work Valve is doing through funding developers to work on various parts of the Linux graphics stack, hopefully from 2019 onward that might improve.

Apart from that, honestly I think we're doing pretty well considering we're still a very niche platform that currently accounts for only around 0.8% of the overall Steam market share. These are the only the top games as noted by Valve too, this is missing obviously hundreds of good titles that didn't figuratively fly off the digital shelves.

See more in Valve's blog post.

trawz 27 December 2018 at 9:00 pm UTC
28/150 new releases? The best selling new releases I assume? Steam must really be hurt by all those new competitors
Spyker 27 December 2018 at 9:12 pm UTC
I'm curious to see if a significant amount of players leave Steam this month in order to play some Epic's exclusives... What will be the effect on the Steam Linux share ?
kuhpunkt 27 December 2018 at 10:52 pm UTC
I highly doubt anybody who's using Steam regularly will actually leave, no matter what Epic does.
Kimyrielle 27 December 2018 at 11:31 pm UTC
Having roughly a third of all bestsellers isn't bad. Other platforms have exclusives too, and even Windows players cannot play 100% of all blockbuster titles, when they are console only. We could do with more AAA titles for sure, but overall, we're doing good. Not great. But good.
Philadelphus 28 December 2018 at 12:01 am UTC
Wow, nice, in the mere 10 games that managed over 100,000 simultaneous players, TF2's still going strong!
pete910 28 December 2018 at 12:01 am UTC
Any chance of adding the "dropped linux support" stats ?
Boypage 28 December 2018 at 12:28 am UTC
Half-Life 3 a Linux exclusive title. Then market share becomes exponential...
mylka 28 December 2018 at 12:29 am UTC
KimyrielleHaving roughly a third of all bestsellers isn't bad. Other platforms have exclusives too, and even Windows players cannot play 100% of all blockbuster titles, when they are console only. We could do with more AAA titles for sure, but overall, we're doing good. Not great. But good.

lets add proton and say half
witcher, gta 5, no mans sky, raft, kingdom come, tomb raider, Frostpunk, Football Manager 2019, Quake Champions, etc

maybe even more than 50%
liamdawe 28 December 2018 at 12:36 am UTC
pete910Any chance of adding the "dropped linux support" stats ?
In the top sellers: 2 - Rust, Human Fall Flat.
Early Access graduates: 1 - Rust.
Top Played: 2 - Rust, Human Fall Flat (3 if you want to get technical with ARMA 3 - but does it count it was experimental?)
14 28 December 2018 at 12:37 am UTC
SpykerI'm curious to see if a significant amount of players leave Steam this month in order to play some Epic's exclusives... What will be the effect on the Steam Linux share ?
Leave Steam. Ha. That's not how this works. Your game library is in Steam. You can't leave it unless you want to leave your pile of games. All that the Epic store is going to do is add.

Oh, but maybe you're talking about the simultaneous players statistic. I suppose that could have some sort of small effect to the Linux stat.
