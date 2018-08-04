A new SteamOS beta is out with GPU driver updates and a fresh Linux kernel

Not to be confused with the upcoming SteamOS 3.0, this beta update is for the current 'Brewmaster' release.

While it's not technically a major update in terms of the overall system, it's still rather mighty where it counts.

Here's what's in it:

Linux 4.16, with DC enabled for AMD pre-Vega cards

Mesa 18.1.5 with an LLVM 7.0 snapshot

NVIDIA drivers 396.45

The driver bumps should really help with some newer titles, so hopefully for those of you using SteamOS you might find (especially with an AMD GPU) that some more games will work.

Find the post on Steam here.