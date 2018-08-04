A new SteamOS beta is out with GPU driver updates and a fresh Linux kernel

Not to be confused with the upcoming SteamOS 3.0, this beta update is for the current 'Brewmaster' release.
While it's not technically a major update in terms of the overall system, it's still rather mighty where it counts.
Here's what's in it:
- Linux 4.16, with DC enabled for AMD pre-Vega cards
- Mesa 18.1.5 with an LLVM 7.0 snapshot
- NVIDIA drivers 396.45
The driver bumps should really help with some newer titles, so hopefully for those of you using SteamOS you might find (especially with an AMD GPU) that some more games will work.
Find the post on Steam here.
Why?
You can play with that update?
Drivers are very up-to-date , kernel is also ok. Even LLVM is in a good shape.
I'm on stable, last time I tried the game said my gfx was not supported. I think stable steamos still doesn't ship vulkan for nvidia.
Trying to update to latest kernel through virtual console but for some reason it stays 4.14 and no apt-get update or upgrade helps getting that 4.16 where I hope ryzen will work
RxVega64 is my GPU anyone have some advice how to get steamos to show display?
Last edited by Kunamashina at 4 August 2018 at 8:41 pm UTC
Game says that if you have a driver older than 396.18 , when that game came out i didn't want to use 396.18 also because it was beta and booted game with 390.48.
It also warned me but i was able to play it anyway.
Yes, it didn't launch.
Last edited by pb at 4 August 2018 at 9:11 pm UTC
Not sure if you have done it yet but you need to update to the beta repository they have a deb for that.
sudo apt install steamos-beta-repo
update
upgrade
dist/full-upgrade
if it does not update do a apt-cache search linux-image
if should sow you all the current available images apt currently knows of.
Hope that helps!
Last edited by mortigar at 4 August 2018 at 11:55 pm UTC