An update on the Linux version of We Happy Few

For those awaiting the Linux version of Compulsion Games' We Happy Few [Official Site], the rather strange action/adventure game set in a drug-fuelled, retrofuturistic city in an alternative 1960s England we have an update for you.
The update comes from the Chief Operating Officer/Producer at Compulsion Games, here's what they said:
We have a linux build running internally and now up-to-date with the latest content, but need time for QA. Once we get this patch done, we may look at making a preview branch version available on Steam for early testing.
With that in mind, we could see a preview version within a month or so, but as always delays can happen especially if they find some game-breaking issues that need to be solved first. It's really pleasing to know they're not going to let us down!
They've had a bit of a rocky launch, which is actually good for us since when it arrives some of the launch issues will have been sorted out. It's currently sat with a "Mostly Positive" rating on Steam, with a Metacritic score of 63 meaning the reception has so far been pretty mixed overall.
I'm personally still rather excited, the setting alone sounds very interesting. Breaking bugs aside, I've often found myself really enjoying games others have blasted in a review so to each their own, as always.
I think much of the disdain for the game comes from the pricing and packaging changes that happened very publicly through the development. I might be more bitter about things if I'd paid full price. As it stands, I've paid $30CDN (about $23USD) for the game, which at it's current price, seems like a steal!
play it with proton. i should work
and you can compare the performance with the nativ version
I'm will only buy games to play with steamplay with best offer I can get (i.e. buy them on good discounts, humblebundles or those nasty pages like g2a). But, if the devs are working on a native release, I'll wait for it and pay the full price (as I've been doing so far). From my point of view, is the only way I can reward the devs work.
Unfortunately, the main issues seem to be of the latter character. The concept changed when they got Gearbox onboard, from a conceptually pretty generic, procedurally generated survival game to a full story based big release. And supposedly there's too many signs of "old code"/old concept left in the game, leaving it falling between two chairs. Sadly, cause I had high, HIGH hopes for this one!
I'll still buy it though, out of sheer stubborn spite. But this has probably gone from being a candidate for my GOTY to my biggest disappointment this year.