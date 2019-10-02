Athenaeum, the FOSS game launcher and updater has a big new release

Athenaeum, which is described as a "libre replacement for Steam" by the developer just recently had a big new release out.

Okay, so what exactly does it do? It's basically a front-end for Flathub and so all games are installed using Flatpak. Quite a handy application though, a little nicer than using the command-line or browsing the Flathub website directly. It may eventually grow into something bigger but for now it seems to do the basic job of managing FOSS games quite nicely.



The 1.0 release comes with some new bits and pieces:

A completely new User Interface with multiple different screens.

An expanded search functionality with filtering by tags.

A recommendation engine to provide recommendations on startup based on games you have installed, and recommendations for games you are viewing in the browse area.

Preliminary work on multi OS support.

Install popup modal to inform you of game size before proceeding.

I'll be following this project along a little more closely now, will be fun to see it continue to grow.

You can see more about it on GitLab and install the application itself from Flathub.