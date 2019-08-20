We're live now on Twitch!
Attack of the Clones with custom Proton builds for Steam Play

I know how you all love to tinker, so how about tinkering away with some custom builds of Steam Play Proton on this fine Tuesday afternoon?

There's a feature in the Steam client on Linux that enables you to add in your own special builds of Steam Play and other compatibility tools like Boxtron for native DOSBox. A very useful feature, since the community can build on top of work done by Valve to make Linux gaming with Steam Play even better.

One such custom build of Proton which recently released is Proton-i 4.13-3. This one is quite simple with a few little updates and fixes like moving Proton 4.11-2 patches on top of Wine 4.13, a fix for Unreal Engine 4 and a few other little changes. Likely a good one to try, if you just want to be that little bit more up to date.

Additionally, there's Proton-4.14-GE-1 released a few hours ago which includes some more advanced features and upgrades over standard Proton. Proton GE adds in Wine Staging patches, Wine 4.14, a more up to date DXVK from git, D9VK doesn't need to be manually turned on, latest FAudio git and more.

If you wish to use them, it's quite simple!

The super easy way, is to ensure you have a "compatibilitytools.d" folder located in your main Steam config directory. Mine, for example, is found in "/home/liam/.steam/steam/compatibilitytools.d".

First, grab the download from the GitHub page from whichever Proton build you like (or both, whatever). This is found under the "Assets" section at the bottom of the releases page on GitHub like this one:

Then extract the main folder inside into your compatibilitytools.d folder, restart Steam and then they will be available for you to force onto a game in your Steam library. Simply right click on the game, go to Properties and it will be at the bottom like this:

Even more advanced again is Proton tkg, which allows for quite a bit of customization. Although it requires a little more effort than the two above it's another way of doing it.

No doubt there's others we're not aware of and likely more will appear in future. Hopefully this little taster will get you going, if you wanted to dive into the deep end a little.

If we've missed any, do feel free to let us know any time.

7 comments

Xpander 20 August 2019 at 11:16 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
you forgot the amazing proton-tkg where you can toggle off/on patches at your own will

https://github.com/Tk-Glitch/PKGBUILDS/tree/master/proton-tkg
Liam Dawe 20 August 2019 at 11:23 am UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
Xpanderyou forgot the amazing proton-tkg where you can toggle off/on patches at your own will

https://github.com/Tk-Glitch/PKGBUILDS/tree/master/proton-tkg
Thanks! Added a little note on it too.
Perkeleen_Vittupää 20 August 2019 at 11:35 am UTC
View PC info
Please support this guy if able

https://liberapay.com/imaami/

https://github.com/imaami/Proton/releases/tag/proton-i-4.13-3
chancho_zombie 20 August 2019 at 3:24 pm UTC
View PC info
Anyone knows if Arkham Knight works with proton GE? it should work, because with wine staging that game works for me, but I tried it and it doesn't. I must be missing something. dotnet40, fails to install must be that.
orochi_kyo 20 August 2019 at 8:23 pm UTC
View PC info
Meanwhile EGS cant even give proper cloud saves support. But lets pretend that having a small team working like 80 hours a week in stuff that has been on PC gaming since 7 years ago worth the 11% cut.

But if you still think Gabe is taking the money to buy an island in the Caribbean, maybe we can suggest Valve to fire Pierre Lois Griffais and everyone who is working on Linux stuff, to give a better cut to those "poor" devs.
Comandante Ñoñardo 20 August 2019 at 10:33 pm UTC
View PC info
Hmmm...
I am tempted to try this, but how safe for my steam account is this?..
jasonm 21 August 2019 at 12:58 am UTC
View PC info
I would like to see OSX get this support as well. I understand why Valve won't officially support it but it would be wonderful for a bunch of Mac users to help bring up the Proton game purchases for Windows-only titles. Might help them be more willing to bring us official Proton support. Wishful thinking I know, but a man can dream, right?
