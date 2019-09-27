Chiaki, an open source PlayStation 4 Remote Play client is out and it works on Linux

Streaming is all the rage now right? How about streaming your PlayStation 4 to your Linux box using Chiaki, a new open source Remote Play client. Note : To be clear, this is entirely a community effort and nothing to do with Sony.

This was actually announced last month, so I've no idea how we entirely missed it until today. Earlier this month it had another release, adding in some helpful features and bug fixes and it seems to be coming along very nicely.

Personally, my PS4 is constantly gathering dust. I much prefer everything about using my PC and my wonderful office compared to the cold and lonely living room. So to hear about Chiaki, well that's possibly the highlight of my month.

Pictured above, is my own desktop running on Manjaro Linux KDE and as you can see I have a window open with my PS4 being streamed to it. Something I thought would never, ever happen but it has.

Setup was ridiculously simple too!

Download the AppImage and open it, load up your PS4 and go into Settings -> Remote Play Connection Settings -> Add Device and then you will be able to get the PIN that Chiaki needs. Once entered, you're approved and you can go ahead and play. That's it.

A picture can only do so much though right? They say a picture is worth a thousand words, what's a video worth? You tell me, have a look below of it actually in action in a really quick test video I did:

Yup, that's the PS4 exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man running on my Linux desktop being played with a simple Logitech F310 gamepad. Absolute madness.

However, there's a few things the developer noted that is not currently implemented:

Congestion Control

H264 Error Concealment (FEC and active error recovery however are implemented)

Touchpad support (Triggering the Touchpad Button is currently possible by pressing "T" on the keyboard)

Rumble

Configurable Keybindings

Incredible stuff from Florian Märkl and anyone else contributing to it.

You can find Chiaki on GitHub.

Hat tip to Harri for the link.