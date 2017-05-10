Cossacks 3 may be closer to a Linux release

After many, many delays and broken promises for a Linux beta, there has been some database activity that shows that just maybe Cossacks 3 [Official Site] will finally be on Linux sooner rather than later.
The real time strategy game featuring plenty of 17-18th century warfare has been slated to come out on Linux for quite some time. The developers initially announced that they would support Linux before release and then a short while after launch. Cue months and months of delays, promises of opt-in betas and even more delays. It’s driven poor ol’ Liam mad and he swore he wouldn’t do another article on the game until it was actually out on Linux.
Luckily for you guys reading this, I have a higher tolerance for disappointment. So here we are again, only this time there’s been actual activity on the backend according to SteamDB. Currently, this means that you can download the game data. We’re still missing Linux binaries which means we can’t run it yet. Worse still, there’s no official word from the developer about this so it’s unclear if this means there’s again plans for a Linux beta, a full release is incoming soon or this is just a case of a fat finger pressing a button it shouldn’t have and accidentally changing the depot.
So, there’s hope for a release soon, kinda. Don’t hold your breaths and please, for goodness’ sake, don’t even think of buying the game before there’s an actual Linux release!
The real time strategy game featuring plenty of 17-18th century warfare has been slated to come out on Linux for quite some time. The developers initially announced that they would support Linux before release and then a short while after launch. Cue months and months of delays, promises of opt-in betas and even more delays. It’s driven poor ol’ Liam mad and he swore he wouldn’t do another article on the game until it was actually out on Linux.
Luckily for you guys reading this, I have a higher tolerance for disappointment. So here we are again, only this time there’s been actual activity on the backend according to SteamDB. Currently, this means that you can download the game data. We’re still missing Linux binaries which means we can’t run it yet. Worse still, there’s no official word from the developer about this so it’s unclear if this means there’s again plans for a Linux beta, a full release is incoming soon or this is just a case of a fat finger pressing a button it shouldn’t have and accidentally changing the depot.
So, there’s hope for a release soon, kinda. Don’t hold your breaths and please, for goodness’ sake, don’t even think of buying the game before there’s an actual Linux release!
I will believe them when it's done, not one single second before that. Too many dark corners in there development statements over the last... what ? 8 months already ?
It feels like forever, Frankly at this rate I'll just forget about it and move on. Which will likely mean they will loose the sale to me, at least until I see it at like 90% off in a sale one day on a list filtered by sales and linux......
I'm excited to play this and I really hope this will release sooner rather than later.
If it come to Linux I will buy it. Looks good.
Just imagine, Shogun 2 and Cossacks 3, on Linux very soon... Wishful thinking?
There has been too many promises for Linux native or port in the gaming industry. Really though, we should thank them for teaching is to keep our money until it actually release on Linux.
Last edited by Aryvandaar at 11 May 2017 at 10:18 am UTC. Edited 2 times.
Sadly there's little we can do to further the development of Linux games except for supporting those who keep their promises and release on Linux. I'm sure there's developers out there who want to tap into the Linux gaming market without exploiting it.
Buying because "Linux is promised" seems like pre-ordering to me - you just buy the promise, and usually people have a hard time keeping their promises.
I'd love to see a nice RTS released on Linux though. There's only 0AD out there, which has been in development for years and somehow doesn't seem to be making much progress.
Yep, not many good RTS for Linux (yet ?), but still some good choices :
Wargame Red Dragon (and other Wargame games)
W40K DoW 2
Wyrmsum
Company of Heroes 2
Nightside
Planetary Annihilation Titan (i boycott them)
Star Ruler 2 (more like a 4X but still a gem)
... and others i can't think about right now
I was referring to the RTS's that kind of feel like / play like the good old Age of Empires series. With lots of medieval armies and whatnot. But on your list are a few games I wasn't aware are out for Linux / aware of at all. Will check them out!