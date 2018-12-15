GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
DXVK 0.94 is out with fixes and performance tweaks

Posted by , | Views: 3,698

The Valve-funded DXVK project, which kicks over D3D11 and D3D10 to Vulkan for use with Wine has another fresh brew available.

Making it into this release is an optimized descriptor pool allocation for lower memory consumption; an early-discard optimisation has been enabled for the AMDVLK, the proprietary AMD drivers as well as Intel while being disabled currently for RADV and NVIDIA; as well as potential performance improvements on AMD and Intel hardware.

The early-discard optimisation is an interesting one, which you can find more details on here. It seems it's disabled on NVIDIA due to a "substantial performance hit" in many games, with it causing GPU hangs on AMD (RADV).

This time around, there's a few game-specific bugs that were fixed including issues with Anno 2205, Farming Simulator 2019, GTA V and Ni no Kuni II which I'm sure many will appreciate.

See the release notes here.

2 comments

mrdeathjr 15 December 2018 at 4:25 pm UTC
Works ok with lastest nvidia vulkan driver 415.22.01 in tests

image

hardpenguin 15 December 2018 at 5:18 pm UTC
mrdeathjr<MightySwitchForce.jpg>

It's the game with the best soundtrack!


Last edited by hardpenguin at 15 December 2018 at 5:18 pm UTC
