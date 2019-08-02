We're live now on Twitch!
Extreme arcade space combat game "Space Mercs" has officially released

Designed and developed by Bearded Giant Games, Space Mercs is an extreme arcade space combat game like some of the classics and it's out now with Linux support.

As a reminder, Bearded Giant Games have been developing Space Mercs entirely on Linux with the Unity game engine. Working from a low-powered Notebook, they've put a special amount of attention into the optimizations so it should work great across a huge variety of systems. It certainly does look good, with an impressive atmosphere to it!

Feature Highlight:

  • Huge, real-time, space ship battles, with up to hundreds of spaceships on screen at the same time
  • Mission battles range from small (3-10 ships) and scale up into the gigantic sector wide battles (400-500 ships)
  • Single-player campaign where the stakes increase with every mission
  • Thousands of projectiles on screen at every time
  • Consistent graphics and performance even on really low hardware specs
  • Shooter-style control and flight system optimized for Keyboard and Gamepad use
  • Instant battle mode where you are thrown in a procedural generated battle of epic scales
  • Loadout system for ship weaponry and internal systems
  • Coffee-break design where you can pickup and play in short 3 to 10 minute sessions
  • Functional cockpit display

As a surprise feature announced along with the release, Space Mercs includes a Battle Designer. Once you complete the main missions, it will allow you to make custom battles to participate in with up to 4000 ships. The developer provided some interesting screenshots taken from that mode (click to enlarge):

If you enjoy classic arcade space action, Space Mercs should be on your radar. It would be worth reading their release info post, which contains a few extra important bits of info (especially for owners of an AMD Vega GPU). Also, do check out our previous interview with Bearded Giant Games here.

You can find Space Mercs on Steam. With an itch.io release due later.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
28 comments
Dedale 2 August 2019 at 8:10 pm UTC
I love the fact it works on low specs. Will try it when possible.

Does it work on AZERTY ?


scaine 2 August 2019 at 8:13 pm UTC
This dev has knocked it out of the park in terms of engagement, approach and results. It's been a pleasure following his progress on Twitter. Insta-buy.
libgradev 2 August 2019 at 8:24 pm UTC
Dev out celebrating release. Takes time to respond personally on discord to Q.

Legend.

Purchased
dpanter 2 August 2019 at 8:41 pm UTC
Sweet af game, make sure to leave a review on Steam if you pick it up!
Para-Gliding 2 August 2019 at 8:46 pm UTC
dpanterSweet af game, make sure to leave a review on Steam if you pick it up!
and to us ;)
iiari 3 years 2 August 2019 at 8:53 pm UTC
Instant purchase! Going to play now...
johndoe 2 August 2019 at 9:06 pm UTC
iiariInstant purchase! Going to play now...

Hope you have more luck than me - does not work for me.
I still use a 5:4 screen and game starts in windowed mode - no native resolution support
Game hangs on start.

Currently I have no time to look deeper into that.


iiari 3 years 2 August 2019 at 9:16 pm UTC
johndoe
iiariInstant purchase! Going to play now...

Hope you have more luck than me - does not work for me.
I still use a 5:4 screen and game starts in windowed mode - no native resolution support
Game hangs on start.

Currently I have no time to look deeper into that.
Runs for me, but won't let me use my full resolution and won't let me use mouse... Oddly, both of those were fine in the beta. Will let them know...
Arten 2 August 2019 at 9:19 pm UTC
I Insta-buy it. I have some bugs, which all are listed in "Bugs and Issues - report them here" topic in discussions on steam, but it is first day and it's excellent game.
New game and my GPU is "slightly" overkill :-D Good to see.

Liam, can you please try new interview with him after month or two? I'd like to know linux/windows sales ratio and there can be more interesting info, thanks.
mirv 2 August 2019 at 9:22 pm UTC
iiari
johndoe
iiariInstant purchase! Going to play now...

Hope you have more luck than me - does not work for me.
I still use a 5:4 screen and game starts in windowed mode - no native resolution support
Game hangs on start.

Currently I have no time to look deeper into that.
Runs for me, but won't let me use my full resolution and won't let me use mouse... Oddly, both of those were fine in the beta. Will let them know...

I think he mentioned that mouse was disabled for now, but will come back soon.
