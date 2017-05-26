Feral announce that Dawn of War III will use both OpenGL and Vulkan

Feral Interactive have just announced some exciting news! The Linux port of Dawn of War III [Steam, Feral Site] will come with OpenGL as the default, but like with Mad Max you will be able to check a box to enable Vulkan!
QuoteOn Linux, the game will launch with OpenGL by default. However, an option to play using the Vulkan graphics API will be available via the Feral pre-game options window.
Okay, now I'm even more excited. Having trouble keeping my excitement under wraps here, feel like there's a small explosion inside trying to get out in response to this news.
I will do my best to get some benchmarks done for release like I did with Mad Max, if it has a benchmark mode of course.
Dawn of War III arrives on Linux on June 8th, so not long to go!
Also, as a small extra announcement, I will be doing regular online games in Dawn of War III with the community. Exact dates and times to be determined, but let me know in the comments if you're up for joining in. Likely evening time, sometime around 20:30 UTC on a specific day.
It's also highly probable I will be doing weekly games livestreamed on Twitch against someone from Feral once again.
It's also certain I will do a release-day livestream on June 8th to celebrate! Keep an eye on our Twitch channel and the livestream schedule for more.
Check out the trailer:
Go Feral.
The fact that you will doing regular online games with the community, is also great! We can also arrange these games through GoL steam community. Thank you Liam
Exciting news. Absolutely looking forward to this one!
Awesome.
Awesome to see Vulkan support on another game.
It's nice to have it on Linux with proper support, but i'm not so sure DoW3 is actually a good game. I was expecting "DoW 1.5" and it seems to be more like "DoW 0.5".
Look forward to the community games.
Hope they fall on the weekend.
But , I would need to see and in depth review before I buy. I want at least SOME single player to be there besides over glorified skirmish.
Vulkan and cake, this is a good day!
It's funny that this news came out just after I spent a whole bunch of money on Feral games I probably won't play much. So I'll claim that I made this happen.
Can't wait. And Windows has only DirectX11 support, no DX12. This is a first! Go Feral!!
The reason is DirectX 11 is still performing good and OpenGL was so behind of it at performance terms
I'm happy that Feral is adopting Vulkan more and more.
Deus Ex Md and Hitman are also needs to be Vulkanized