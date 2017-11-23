GOG adds Linux downloads for retro titles Earthworm Jim 1 & 2

Thanks to the magic of DOSBox, Earthworm Jim 1 & 2 are now available for Linux direct from game store GOG. They come as part of a bundle "Earthworm Jim 1+2: The Whole Can 'O Worms".

As usual, our friendly GOG contacts sent over a copy for me to test out. They come as seperate downloads, but each has the GOG installer powered by MojoSetup. Naturally, they come with DOSBox pre-configured so playing these classics is easy on Linux.

I actually played the original on the Sega Megadrive at a friends house when I was younger, I remember being mesmerised by it at the time. This sure brought back some memories! For those that never played it, it's a run and gun action platformer that was originally released in 1994, with the sequel releasing in 1995.

After testing both, I couldn't find any issues. They worked perfectly, super smooth as expected from a classic title.

I still love the fact that GOG keep classic games alive like this, it's vitally important we don't lose access to some true classics.