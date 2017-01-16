Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux (and me) alive.
Intel Haswell now supports OpenGL 4.5 with Mesa-git on Linux
16 January 2017
In another push towards Mesa finishing OpenGL for all vendors where possible, Intel Haswell chips now have support for OpenGL 4.5 with Mesa on Linux. It comes as of this commit to the mesa-dev list.

Pretty awesome work, in the space of ~2 weeks Haswell went from OpenGL 4.0 right up to 4.5.

Intel HD/Iris graphics aren't exactly the best for gaming, but it's good to know that people stuck with the integrated graphics at least get the chance to try more out.

You can see a list of Haswell processors on Wikipedia here. If you're unsure if yours is or not, you can take a look there.

Looks like Mesa 17, the next stable release, is going to be really quite awesome.
Comments
Creak commented on 16 January 2017 at 7:54 pm UTC
To figure out which generation we're talking about, here is also the list of Intel CPUs: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Intel_CPU_microarchitectures#x86_microarchitectures


hardpenguin commented on 16 January 2017 at 9:40 pm UTC
liamdaweIntel HD/Iris graphics aren't exactly the best for gaming, but it's good to know that people stuck with the integrated graphics at least get the chance to try more out.
This man would disagree: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQkd05iAYed2-LOmhjzDG6g

And don't say that! I am going to buy a laptop with Intel graphics and play a lot of DOTA2 on it!


liamdawe commented on 16 January 2017 at 10:29 pm UTC
hardpenguinIntel HD/Iris graphics aren't exactly the best for gaming, but it's good to know that people stuck with the integrated graphics at least get the chance to try more out.
This man would disagree: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQkd05iAYed2-LOmhjzDG6g

And don't say that! I am going to buy a laptop with Intel graphics and play a lot of DOTA2 on it!
With the lower performance from Linux ports we've seen compared to Windows, Intel isn't really a fair fight on Linux

Avehicle7887 commented on 16 January 2017 at 11:38 pm UTC
While Intel HD Graphics may not be the best for gaming, they are able to play many games. I have an Acer laptop with an i3-5005U CPU, it's pretty much low end but it can play a lot of games, and when properly optimized even 3D ones - Shadow Warrior (2013) is one such example (around 30fps).

Best advice I can give when buying a laptop with only Intel Graphics is to make sure it has 2 memory slots, running in dual channel will give you a small fps boost in games since the GPU uses system ram.

PS: With so many advancements in Mesa, I hope these make it into the Ubuntu 18.04 / Mint 19 release next year.


Purple Library Guy commented on 17 January 2017 at 1:49 am UTC

hardpenguin
liamdaweIntel HD/Iris graphics aren't exactly the best for gaming, but it's good to know that people stuck with the integrated graphics at least get the chance to try more out.
This man would disagree: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQkd05iAYed2-LOmhjzDG6g

And don't say that! I am going to buy a laptop with Intel graphics and play a lot of DOTA2 on it!

Dota2?! I have a laptop with Intel graphics and I play games on it fine . . . specifically, turn-based games, where frame rate doesn't matter a whole ton. But high end real-time games, particularly ones pitting you against other people and their machines, seem to be exactly the most masochistic choice for Intel gaming.
Or was that a joke that just swished over my head?

Creak commented on 17 January 2017 at 2:39 am UTC
Dota 2 is completely playable at 30 fps (unless you're a 4K+ MMR player). You'll have to improve a lot of your errors before the FPS becomes a problem for you.

That being said, I'm surprised to hear that Intel GPUs can achieve 30 fps on Dota... The last Intel benchmark from Phoronix wasn't very good.


hardpenguin commented on 17 January 2017 at 9:30 am UTC
Purple Library Guy
Dota2?! I have a laptop with Intel graphics and I play games on it fine . . . specifically, turn-based games, where frame rate doesn't matter a whole ton. But high end real-time games, particularly ones pitting you against other people and their machines, seem to be exactly the most masochistic choice for Intel gaming.
Or was that a joke that just swished over my head?

CreakDota 2 is completely playable at 30 fps (unless you're a 4K+ MMR player). You'll have to improve a lot of your errors before the FPS becomes a problem for you.

That being said, I'm surprised to hear that Intel GPUs can achieve 30 fps on Dota... The last Intel benchmark from Phoronix wasn't very good.

Well, according to my research once I lower the details, getting stable fluent FPS should not be a problem

hummer010 commented on 17 January 2017 at 5:42 pm UTC
I've got an i7-4700 in my laptop, and I'm regularly surprised how well the HD4600 graphics can perform, even at 1080p. I do have a GTX765M in there as well for the more taxing games, but I often choose to play on the Intel graphics, just because my laptop stays cooler that way.

Creak commented on 17 January 2017 at 5:49 pm UTC
I found the Phoronix article where I thought that Intel still has some improvements to make:
http://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=article&item=intel-ivbskl-2017&num=1

But I don't understand... the i7 4770K gets a lousy 9.33 FPS in Dota 2 at 1080p.
I think no one would argue that 9.33 FPS is not playable
Maybe everything is pushed to the max in the setups...

