Intel Haswell now supports OpenGL 4.5 with Mesa-git on Linux

Pretty awesome work, in the space of ~2 weeks Haswell went from OpenGL 4.0 right up to 4.5.
Intel HD/Iris graphics aren't exactly the best for gaming, but it's good to know that people stuck with the integrated graphics at least get the chance to try more out.
You can see a list of Haswell processors on Wikipedia here. If you're unsure if yours is or not, you can take a look there.
Looks like Mesa 17, the next stable release, is going to be really quite awesome.
