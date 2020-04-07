KeeperRL, the fantastic mix of a dungeon simulator with roguelike and RPG bits has a new free version out

Bored? Quarantine or Isolation due to the Coronavirus got you down? Time to check out a new game then. KeeperRL, a game that blends together a dungeon building sim with a roguelike and RPG mechanics has a free build up.

Technically, you could get a free copy of KeeperRL before as the developer has given it away free for a long time—however that was the ASCII version with no proper graphics. Its code is also open source under the GPL on GitHub but again no full experience there. Now though? The developer has released a full graphical build of the latest major update as a direct download from the official site.

The developer did note there's a few strings attached:

This is only a direct download of Alpha 29, you won’t own the game on Steam or anywhere else. You will have to buy the game if you’re interested in playing future versions.

Due to a technical issue, online mod and dungeon sharing capability is limited.

So, a few minor points but otherwise a complete game for you to play. They actually did this last month, which we somehow missed with everything going on so apologies on the lateness of it. Find the direct download on the official site.

If you decide you really love it and you have the money, they would still appreciate a purchase. With it available to buy from Humble Store, itch.io and Steam.