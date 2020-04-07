We're live now on Twitch!
KeeperRL, the fantastic mix of a dungeon simulator with roguelike and RPG bits has a new free version out

Bored? Quarantine or Isolation due to the Coronavirus got you down? Time to check out a new game then. KeeperRL, a game that blends together a dungeon building sim with a roguelike and RPG mechanics has a free build up.

Technically, you could get a free copy of KeeperRL before as the developer has given it away free for a long time—however that was the ASCII version with no proper graphics. Its code is also open source under the GPL on GitHub but again no full experience there. Now though? The developer has released a full graphical build of the latest major update as a direct download from the official site.

The developer did note there's a few strings attached:

  • This is only a direct download of Alpha 29, you won’t own the game on Steam or anywhere else. You will have to buy the game if you’re interested in playing future versions.
  • Due to a technical issue, online mod and dungeon sharing capability is limited.

So, a few minor points but otherwise a complete game for you to play. They actually did this last month, which we somehow missed with everything going on so apologies on the lateness of it. Find the direct download on the official site.

If you decide you really love it and you have the money, they would still appreciate a purchase. With it available to buy from Humble Store, itch.io and Steam.

Tags: Building Sim, Free Game, Indie Game, Open Source, Roguelike, RPG, KeeperRL
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
4 comments

razing32 7 April 2020 at 3:48 pm UTC
Heh
Decent dev
If only bigger companies could learn
Have to remember to buy this to support
nullzero 7 April 2020 at 4:11 pm UTC
Sweet! It's one of the devs I usually follow, but thank you for the article as always! I've played the previous versions of KeeperRL and utterly recomend even if still unfisihed / unbalanced.
g000h 7 April 2020 at 4:49 pm UTC
I've had this game on my wishlist for a while. Well, now's the chance to try it out and then decide whether I'm going to buy it afterwards.
Avikarr 8 April 2020 at 2:37 am UTC
Damn, I've got this like a month ago! So much LATE news Liam ;) No offense, of course.

EDIT:
I thought, that I should share with you this news, but, I'm not visiting your site every day (well, I am, but not always), so I thought, that you mentioned it anyway in some older post. Just to be clear

EDIT 2:
Yeah... sorry for that, but the guy who create KeeperRL is from Poland, so this game has special place in my heart. Maybe that's why I check on news about this little gem so often And yeah, this game is just awesome! You definitely should buy it! This dev has some real balls, and is a very honest guy. He is streaming his game/development of it almost every day on Steam!!! That's just amazing in my opinion. And no, I'm not his some close friend. I'm just saying it from my own observations. I don't even know what is his name xD I'm just admiring what he does.
It's just crazy, and not so common in our reality.

(I know my english sucks sometimes, but I'm not sorry for it. All of us are citizens of this world. So, who cares about english? Screw this. Punk's not Dead!)
I know, a lot of Linux users are punk rockers, so, here is some bonus from Poland. Just for punk rockers out there. And not only for them of course! Maybe someone will open his own mind for some not conventional music, fak the system music? It's just most appropriate music for quarantine. And... it'll never be commercial. It's some 1990 shit. This band don't even exist anymore. Sadly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1R1mAo6dac&list=PLB1A84319A520ED24


Last edited by Avikarr on 8 April 2020 at 3:38 am UTC
