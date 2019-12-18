We're live now on Twitch!
Krita, the FOSS painting program gets an Epic MegaGrant

Following not long after game manager Lutris got an Epic MegaGrant, it was just announced today that the FOSS painting program Krita just got an Epic MegaGrant too.

The official statement from the Krita team said:

Epic, the makers of the Unreal game engine, have supported Krita with a $25,000 MegaGrant!

Epic has supported other free software projects, such as Blender and Lutris before, and now supports Krita. The purpose of this grant is to fund improvements to our development process so Krita’s development gets more sustainable. This is something we have already started on, and which want to accelerate. With an estimated five million users, making sure that we can release as stable a version of Krita as possible in as dependable a way as possible is pretty important!

Really great to see Epic dig deeper into their vast pockets to support more free and open source applications. I'm sure plenty will argue $25K is a drop in the ocean for Epic but it's still going to help Krita, Lutris and others a great deal and such moves absolutely should be supported. No strings attached money to help progress applications many people use—great!

Krita is a wonderful tool to make art with and you can grab it free from the official site and Steam.

sub 18 December 2019 at 12:02 pm UTC

Has somebody already coined a term like greenwashing - just FOSS-related?
Termy 18 December 2019 at 12:42 pm UTC

Good to have money in those projects, but Epic is still consumers enemy...
Lolo01 18 December 2019 at 1:39 pm UTC

  
  
This is good news for them.
And at the same time, I wonder why....
poke86 18 December 2019 at 1:59 pm UTC

  
subHas somebody already coined a term like greenwashing - just FOSS-related?

Fosswashing?
Openwashing?
Librewashing?
Gnuwashing?
Tuxwashing?

Take your pick! ^^


Last edited by poke86 on 18 December 2019 at 2:01 pm UTC
tmtvl 18 December 2019 at 2:15 pm UTC

I wonder if there is as much money laundering going on in FOSS as in art.
BielFPs 18 December 2019 at 4:54 pm UTC
poke86Fosswashing?

My vote
Kimyrielle 18 December 2019 at 5:50 pm UTC

It's money and (as far as we know) it was made in a legal fashion, so the Kira devs don't need to care who it's from. Good for them, I say!
Tchey 18 December 2019 at 6:35 pm UTC

subHas somebody already coined a term like greenwashing - just FOSS-related?

I believe i agree, sadly.
Schattenspiegel 19 December 2019 at 12:03 am UTC

Don't be to harsh guys. Nice to see them sprinkle some coins towards deserving Projects, while providing us with dozens of free non-native "demo" games we can test on Lutris and Proton and providing a paid 6-month to a year test environment for developers to fix their so called release versions before they actually hit the open market. (yes, ideologically they can go stand in a fire, but let's also look at the bright side of things here ;-) )


Last edited by Schattenspiegel on 19 December 2019 at 12:04 am UTC
14 19 December 2019 at 1:11 am UTC

  
  
We're all so cynical here. My grain of salt is maybe they want their Github issues and pull requests to get more attention because they're users of the product. Even if that's true, I wouldn't call that evil. That's just like paying for software support and development. And it doesn't stop other people from working on the project.

I'm just gonna call this sweet.

EDIT: Oh, and if you come from Photoshop and don't like the GIMP interface, Krita is what you should try.


Last edited by 14 on 19 December 2019 at 1:13 am UTC
