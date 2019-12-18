Krita, the FOSS painting program gets an Epic MegaGrant

Following not long after game manager Lutris got an Epic MegaGrant, it was just announced today that the FOSS painting program Krita just got an Epic MegaGrant too.

The official statement from the Krita team said:

Epic, the makers of the Unreal game engine, have supported Krita with a $25,000 MegaGrant! Epic has supported other free software projects, such as Blender and Lutris before, and now supports Krita. The purpose of this grant is to fund improvements to our development process so Krita’s development gets more sustainable. This is something we have already started on, and which want to accelerate. With an estimated five million users, making sure that we can release as stable a version of Krita as possible in as dependable a way as possible is pretty important!

Really great to see Epic dig deeper into their vast pockets to support more free and open source applications. I'm sure plenty will argue $25K is a drop in the ocean for Epic but it's still going to help Krita, Lutris and others a great deal and such moves absolutely should be supported. No strings attached money to help progress applications many people use—great!

Krita is a wonderful tool to make art with and you can grab it free from the official site and Steam.