Life is Strange: Before the Storm finally arrives for Linux on September 13th, NVIDIA and AMD supported

Feral Interactive's latest Linux port, Life is Strange: Before the Storm the prequel to the original Life is Strange is set to release for Linux on September 13th.

About the game:

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise. You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on. No longer alone the girls must confront each other's demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

The good news, is that it seems Feral is once again officially supporting both NVIDIA and AMD. However, Intel GPUs are not going to be supported at all. The needed specifications, as listed on the Feral Store:

Minimum

CPU : Intel Core i3-4130T 2.9 GHz

RAM : 4GB

HDD : 28GB

GPU : 2GB AMD R9 270 or better, 2GB Nvidia GTX 680 or better

Recommended:

CPU : 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7-4770 3.2 GHz

RAM : 8GB

GPU : 4GB Nvidia GTX 970 or better, 4GB AMD RX 470 or better

AMD GPUs require Mesa driver 18.1.6, Nvidia cards require driver 396.54 or better. No word yet on if it's OpenGL or Vulkan, will update when we know. Update: It's using OpenGL, not Vulkan.

Those who wish to support Feral Interactive's porting efforts, can pick up a copy from the Feral Store. Alternatively, Humble Store and Steam.

Only one week to go! I very much enjoyed the original and Feral's port ran really quite nicely so I'm very hopeful for another good experience. As a reminder, Feral also have a teaser for another Linux port they haven't yet revealed the name of as well as Total War: WARHAMMER II.