Life is Strange: Before the Storm finally arrives for Linux on September 13th, NVIDIA and AMD supported

Feral Interactive's latest Linux port, Life is Strange: Before the Storm the prequel to the original Life is Strange is set to release for Linux on September 13th.
About the game:
Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise.
You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success.
When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on.
No longer alone the girls must confront each other's demons and together, find a way to overcome them.
The good news, is that it seems Feral is once again officially supporting both NVIDIA and AMD. However, Intel GPUs are not going to be supported at all. The needed specifications, as listed on the Feral Store:
Minimum
CPU: Intel Core i3-4130T 2.9 GHz
RAM: 4GB
HDD: 28GB
GPU: 2GB AMD R9 270 or better, 2GB Nvidia GTX 680 or better
Recommended:
CPU: 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7-4770 3.2 GHz
RAM: 8GB
GPU: 4GB Nvidia GTX 970 or better, 4GB AMD RX 470 or better
AMD GPUs require Mesa driver 18.1.6, Nvidia cards require driver 396.54 or better. No word yet on if it's OpenGL or Vulkan, will update when we know. Update: It's using OpenGL, not Vulkan.
Those who wish to support Feral Interactive's porting efforts, can pick up a copy from the Feral Store. Alternatively, Humble Store and Steam.
Only one week to go! I very much enjoyed the original and Feral's port ran really quite nicely so I'm very hopeful for another good experience. As a reminder, Feral also have a teaser for another Linux port they haven't yet revealed the name of as well as Total War: WARHAMMER II.
If the users activates AMDGPU for GCN 1.0 & 1.1, they should be able to run Vulkan games with that card.
Last edited by x_wing at 6 September 2018 at 11:05 am UTC
Edit: see the clarification in the next comment.
Last edited by Flabb at 6 September 2018 at 11:22 am UTC
We do test Vulkan games on them, we just don't officially support them because it requires you to manually switch over to the amdgpu kernel module and support for the older cards there is still considered experimental.
Good to know it Yeah, I understand your reasons for not supporting them officially. I'm still waiting when AMDGPU support for GCN 1.0/1.1 will be considered stable by kernel devs,... But probably I will buy new modern card before this happens
No Linux problem but I'm wondering if such games still run under MacOS after Apple completely stops support for OpenGL? It is already discontinued and only a question of time until OpenGL is completely omitted.
Pretty sure that's why it was delayed. They were probably planning to use Vulkan at first but ran into problems becouse the game requires stream output support which cannot be implemented properly on Vulkan yet. If thats the case then they basically had two choises: Either wait for Khronos to develop a suitable Vulkan extension, or fall back on OpenGL. Looks like they went with the latter. Maybe they initially did plan the former but changed their mind when Proton was released since the game works with PROTON_USE_WINED3D11=1 %command%. Then again, this is just speculation on my part so I could be wrong.
Do we know for sure that macOS version doesn't use Metal though? The answer above might have been specifically for the Linux-version.