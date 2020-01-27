Monitor and stress-test your Linux gaming PC with GtkStressTesting

Monitoring your Linux gaming PC is pretty easy, there's some good applications out there to keep an eye on CPU use and more but what about some stress testing to see how it holds up? GtkStressTesting seems nice.

The developer, Roberto Leinardi, who also made GKraken (control the cooling (and soon also the lighting) of a NZXT Kraken X) and GreenWithEnvy (controlling NVIDIA fans and overclocking on Linux) emailed in about GtkStressTesting. Originally called GnomeStressTest, they recently changed the name to GtkStressTesting along with a new release.

When sending it in, Leinardi said:

The main purpose of this app is to have in a single screen all the information about CPU, RAM and MoBo including monitoring of usage and sensors.



In addition to that it's also possible to run some stress tests to see how the system will react to heavy load. There is also a small benchmark feature but nothing too serious.

Seems like a pretty useful multi-tool, the type of application you find easily for Windows but not something you often find for Linux so it might fill a nice little niche for some of our readers.

They're also looking for feedback. You can try it out yourself right now, see how on the GitLab page where there's multiple ways to install.