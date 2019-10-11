Pegasus Frontend, the customizable open source graphical game launcher has a new release up

Pegasus Frontend is certainly promising, an open source graphical game launcher you can use across Linux, MacOS, Windows, Raspberry Pi, Android and more.
With a focus on customization with full control over the UI, support for EmulationStation's gamelist files and more it certainly sounds like a useful application to manage your game library especially for big-screen usage.
A few days ago a brand new release was put out. Here's what's new in the latest version:
- The Raspberry Pi 4 is now properly supported
- Added Korean translation
- Greatly improved gamepad support and compatibility across all platforms
- Greatly improved LaunchBox compatibility
- Added support for reloading the list of games, collection and enabled compatibility modules without restarting Pegasus
- Bugfixes and usability improvements
Testing it out myself and gamepad support certainly works great now. My Logitech F310 was picked up without issues, so interacting with Pegasus Frontend was a breeze. Looking forward to seeing this progress further.
You can see more about it on the official site and GitHub.
Quoteyay -S pegasus-frontend-git
# or
yaourt -S pegasus-frontend-git
# or
git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/pegasus-frontend-git.git
cd pegasus-frontend-git
makepkg -si
Maybe I'll give it a spin someday.
What weirdly sensible black magic is this!
If Lutris and one of these launchers joined forces it would be amazing.
Last edited by TheRiddick at 12 October 2019 at 4:53 am UTC
Also GOG and Steam worked.
zebWhat is different to Lutris?
Lutris allows like I said custom wine spins to be downloaded or used via dropping them in a folder. It installs containers much like how steamplay works. Also it has advanced features under the hood to get around all the problems (most anyway) that people may face using wine.
See more from me