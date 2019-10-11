Pegasus Frontend, the customizable open source graphical game launcher has a new release up

Pegasus Frontend is certainly promising, an open source graphical game launcher you can use across Linux, MacOS, Windows, Raspberry Pi, Android and more.

With a focus on customization with full control over the UI, support for EmulationStation's gamelist files and more it certainly sounds like a useful application to manage your game library especially for big-screen usage.

A few days ago a brand new release was put out. Here's what's new in the latest version:

The Raspberry Pi 4 is now properly supported

Added Korean translation

Greatly improved gamepad support and compatibility across all platforms

Greatly improved LaunchBox compatibility

Added support for reloading the list of games, collection and enabled compatibility modules without restarting Pegasus

Bugfixes and usability improvements

Testing it out myself and gamepad support certainly works great now. My Logitech F310 was picked up without issues, so interacting with Pegasus Frontend was a breeze. Looking forward to seeing this progress further.

You can see more about it on the official site and GitHub.