Pegasus Frontend, the customizable open source graphical game launcher has a new release up

Pegasus Frontend is certainly promising, an open source graphical game launcher you can use across Linux, MacOS, Windows, Raspberry Pi, Android and more.

With a focus on customization with full control over the UI, support for EmulationStation's gamelist files and more it certainly sounds like a useful application to manage your game library especially for big-screen usage.

A few days ago a brand new release was put out. Here's what's new in the latest version:

  • The Raspberry Pi 4 is now properly supported
  • Added Korean translation
  • Greatly improved gamepad support and compatibility across all platforms
  • Greatly improved LaunchBox compatibility
  • Added support for reloading the list of games, collection and enabled compatibility modules without restarting Pegasus
  • Bugfixes and usability improvements

Testing it out myself and gamepad support certainly works great now. My Logitech F310 was picked up without issues, so interacting with Pegasus Frontend was a breeze. Looking forward to seeing this progress further.

You can see more about it on the official site and GitHub.

source 11 October 2019 at 1:14 pm UTC
Loved the section on their website about installing on Arch Linux.

Quoteyay -S pegasus-frontend-git
# or
yaourt -S pegasus-frontend-git
# or
git clone https://aur.archlinux.org/pegasus-frontend-git.git
cd pegasus-frontend-git
makepkg -si

Maybe I'll give it a spin someday.
TheSHEEEP 11 October 2019 at 1:46 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
A game launcher that is not restricted to a single platform?!
What weirdly sensible black magic is this!
BrazilianGamer 11 October 2019 at 9:01 pm UTC
View PC info
Awesome. So easy to install it. Kudos to developers
TheRiddick 12 October 2019 at 4:52 am UTC
View PC info
If their going to support wine and proton they should make it easy to build custom containers for games and also to add in custom versions of wine much like how Lutris does it.

If Lutris and one of these launchers joined forces it would be amazing.


Last edited by TheRiddick at 12 October 2019 at 4:53 am UTC
zeb 12 October 2019 at 9:04 am UTC
View PC info
What is different to Lutris?
Nanobang 12 October 2019 at 1:58 pm UTC
View PC info
Perfect timing! I just went back to Steam client stable because the beta library was just too broken to deal with any longer, I'm very keen to learn more about alternative launchers. To tell the truth, I'm about always in the market because Steam's UI is just so mercilessly etched in stone.
v3ntox 12 October 2019 at 8:38 pm UTC
View PC info
Looked nice the rolling menus from sides but where is the cover pictures to games...or images.

Also GOG and Steam worked.
TheRiddick 13 October 2019 at 12:19 am UTC
View PC info
zebWhat is different to Lutris?

Lutris allows like I said custom wine spins to be downloaded or used via dropping them in a folder. It installs containers much like how steamplay works. Also it has advanced features under the hood to get around all the problems (most anyway) that people may face using wine.
