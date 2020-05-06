The Linux 'Desktop Entry Specification' gets a way to automatically use a discrete GPU, merged into GNOME

For some time now, the GNOME desktop has had the ability to launch specific games and applications using a more powerful GPU if you're in a multi-GPU environment and now it's advancing further.

In GNOME, when the ability to launch using a dedicated GPU was added back in 2016 you were able to right click on something and then see this menu (using switcheroo-control):

The freedesktop "Desktop Entry Specification" has since been updated, with a brand new option named "PrefersNonDefaultGPU". If that is present in a .desktop launcher file for a game or application and set true, it will then automatically use your more powerful GPU.

Since you might not always want that, the right click switcheroo menu will now have the option to use your integrated GPU if it's all hooked up nicely.

It's not a huge change overall but obviously a very welcome one, there's plenty of games and applications that simply work better (or at all) on a dedicated GPU and this is one of those little paper-cut style issues that can just make the Linux experience better overall. It's already been merged into the GNOME desktop for a future release as noted by developer Bastien Nocera in a blog post.

Hat tip to nuublz.