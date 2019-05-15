We're live now on Twitch!
While there's no date for the Linux version of Insurgency: Sandstorm, NWI remain committed to do it

New World Interactive held a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) earlier this week for Insurgency: Sandstorm and naturally there was a question about the upcoming Linux version which they answered.

Originally, they said they were hoping Linux version of Sandstorm would come in the first few updates. Sadly, that didn't happen and we've been left waiting while they improve various aspects of the game. A common complaint seems to be performance, with lots of posts and reviews talking about it needing to be improved.

Anyway, here's what they said in full in the AMA yesterday:

While we are committed to releasing native Mac Os and Linux versions of Insurgency: Sandstorm in the future, right now our team are primarily focused on our near term goals of overall better performance, new features, and the console versions. We should be able to give a better timeline on when we will start on the native Mac / Linux versions later in the year. - Jon

It's not really different to answers they've given more recently, even so it's good that they claim to remain committed to actually doing it. It's a game that comes up in conversation quite a lot in our Discord, so hopefully this statement will allay any fears about it no longer happening.

I'm a huge FPS shooter fan, especially the slightly slower and more tactical games like this that's less about wall-jumping and twitchy madness. What's interesting, is that the previous Insurgency game which is on Linux (Steam) still manages to have regular players and often higher than Sandstorm. Not surprising though, since they did a give away not too long ago but the fact that it's keeping a higher number of players must mean Sandstorm really does need some improvements. Hopefully by the time it arrives on Linux, it will be in a good state.

You can follow it on Steam.

Ehvis 15 May 2019 at 1:50 pm UTC
I'm also committed to becoming a billionaire! The likelihood of that happening .... Let's not talk about that.
GorillaTV 15 May 2019 at 2:09 pm UTC
Well my honest opinion why there are more/equel amount of players on Insurgency then on Insugerncy: Sandstorm is that most of there fan base plays the game on Linux. I own both games because they made the promise that it will have Linux support but i kinda lost hope that it wil come in the upcoming few years because they preffer Console gamers (new costumers) over Linux gamers (existing costumers).
obranco 15 May 2019 at 2:57 pm UTC
Also their Linux port of Insurgency was very poor. They did not tested it at all before updates and it was full of bugs and lacked of several basic features... like shadows! If they are going to "port" it the same way, I am not interested.
BielFPs 15 May 2019 at 6:08 pm UTC
Sorry for the [off-topic], but The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Is currently free on GOG, and I thought some people here would like to know

[On topic] I really liked the fist one, but I'll still wait for the linux native version to buy this one.
hardpenguin 15 May 2019 at 10:10 pm UTC
LONG LIVE NEW WORLD
scaine 6 years 15 May 2019 at 10:30 pm UTC
I love the original, and was surprised (when I checked) to discover that it's my fifth most played game, with an astonishing 150+ hours. I hate to be that guy, but Sandstorm doesn't seem to have the same vibe, so it doesn't surprise me that both games have active players.

Plus, I'm only interested in the co-op experience. I haven't played any Insurgency in PvP - not a single match. I tired of all PvP games after a decade of Quake 2 and half a decade of Counterstrike. I'm just not interested in PvP anymore, and that seems to be where Sandstorm is focused.

I'll maybe pass on this one, but it's great to hear that we might have the option of a purchase at some point down the line.
14 16 May 2019 at 3:29 am UTC
Yeah... I'll probably buy Sandstorm the first day it releases to Linux.
DoctorJunglist 16 May 2019 at 4:15 am UTC
Heh, I'm eagerly awaiting the Linux version to release, to buy it.

By the looks of it, though, I'm beginning to doubt if it'll get released this year...

I'm a pessimist though.
Krogan86 16 May 2019 at 8:07 pm UTC
I'm waiting the Linux port to buy this game, me and my linux friends had a lot of fun in the first one.
fedotix 17 May 2019 at 5:14 pm UTC
It s very depressing.
Maybe one day ....
