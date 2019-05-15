While there's no date for the Linux version of Insurgency: Sandstorm, NWI remain committed to do it

New World Interactive held a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) earlier this week for Insurgency: Sandstorm and naturally there was a question about the upcoming Linux version which they answered.

Originally, they said they were hoping Linux version of Sandstorm would come in the first few updates. Sadly, that didn't happen and we've been left waiting while they improve various aspects of the game. A common complaint seems to be performance, with lots of posts and reviews talking about it needing to be improved.

Anyway, here's what they said in full in the AMA yesterday:

While we are committed to releasing native Mac Os and Linux versions of Insurgency: Sandstorm in the future, right now our team are primarily focused on our near term goals of overall better performance, new features, and the console versions. We should be able to give a better timeline on when we will start on the native Mac / Linux versions later in the year. - Jon

It's not really different to answers they've given more recently, even so it's good that they claim to remain committed to actually doing it. It's a game that comes up in conversation quite a lot in our Discord, so hopefully this statement will allay any fears about it no longer happening.

I'm a huge FPS shooter fan, especially the slightly slower and more tactical games like this that's less about wall-jumping and twitchy madness. What's interesting, is that the previous Insurgency game which is on Linux (Steam) still manages to have regular players and often higher than Sandstorm. Not surprising though, since they did a give away not too long ago but the fact that it's keeping a higher number of players must mean Sandstorm really does need some improvements. Hopefully by the time it arrives on Linux, it will be in a good state.

You can follow it on Steam.