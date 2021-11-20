We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.

KDE Discover gets update to prevent you breaking your Linux system

By - | Views: 15,678

I must say, I appreciate the attention to make things not only simpler but less breakable lately. First we had APT being patched to stop users removing essential packages, now the KDE Discover software manager gets a similar upgrade.

Developer Nate Graham has written up another great "This week in KDE" blog post, going over changes and improvements coming to the next release of Plasma and the various applications. One small change really caught my eye though! Discover now has a new way to ensure you keep a working system, with an updated mechanism to detect important packages getting removed and give you a friendly warning on it free of too much technical jargon.

Picture Source - Nate Graham

Graham's comment underneath "Hopefully this is Linus-Sebastian-proof", heh. I hope many more application developers are looking at the way Discover and APT are evolving to ensure things are a bit more idiot-proof.

Another change to make things look a bit friendlier in Discover is if you have issues upgrading, it will instantly shove a load of technical details in your face. To normal consumers, that's clearly not going to do much to help and probably scare them away. Now, instead, it will provide a very clear and friendly message, with the option to get more details to report the issue.

Picture Source - Nate Graham

Plenty more upgrades to Plasma are in the works too, like the newer KWin Overview effect gaining the ability to display search results from KRunner, which brings it another step closer to the GNOME Activities Overview feature, which I did always find thoroughly useful.

There's plenty more fixes in the full post.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: KDE, Meta, Open Source
26 Likes
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
132 comments
Page: 1/14»
  Go to:

WorMzy a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
I have no use for this software, but it's probably good that it's getting some idiot-proofing ahead of the Deck launch (even if Valve are protecting the base OS image and using overlays, reducing the risk that dumb users pose to themselves...)
Nocifer a day ago
View PC info
QuoteGraham's comment underneath "Hopefully this is Linus-Sebastian-proof", heh. I hope many more application developers are looking at the way Discover and APT are evolving to ensure things are a bit more idiot-proof.

Don't know if it was intentional or not, but this tidbit here kind of blatantly equates "Linus Sebastian" to "idiot", heh :P

On topic, I think it's a good thing that Linux is slowly evolving to become a bit more suitable for the wider (read: technologically illiterate) masses of users out there; that's one of the major things it still needs to tackle as far as mainstream adoption is concerned. But I do have one question: what if I intentionally do want to remove a "system critical" package like Xorg or my DE - how do I do it if package managers, both GUI and CLI, prevent me from doing so? Is there (and if there isn't, could we pretty please have one, *hint* *hint* *wink* *wink*) a toggle somewhere that can be used to disable these fail-safes? I'm personally all for user-friendliness, but only as long as it isn't taken to the extreme of actually becoming an obstacle to a more tech-headed user's workflow.
Liam Dawe a day ago
View PC info
  • Admin
Quoting: NociferDon't know if it was intentional or not, but this tidbit here kind of blatantly equates "Linus Sebastian" to "idiot", heh :P
Eh it's a standard saying, does not mean the person is an idiot at all https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/idiot-proof
fabertawe a day ago
View PC info
[quote=Nocifer]
QuoteBut I do have one question: what if I intentionally do want to remove a "system critical" package like Xorg or my DE - how do I do it if package managers, both GUI and CLI, prevent me from doing so?

Pacman doesn't prevent you forcibly doing this. I sometimes remove a package that is a dependent/dependency of something else, then do my tinkering and install it again. Of course if I were to forget (hasn't happened yet!) to reinstall said package then that would be my fault and I'd rightly call myself an idiot But I should have that choice.
mr-victory a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: NociferBut I do have one question: what if I intentionally do want to remove a "system critical" package like Xorg or my DE - how do I do it if package managers, both GUI and CLI, prevent me from doing so? Is there
On Arch in file /etc/pacman.conf
[options]
...
HoldPkg = pacman glibc
...
AussieEevee a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: NociferDon't know if it was intentional or not, but this tidbit here kind of blatantly equates "Linus Sebastian" to "idiot", heh :P
To be entirely fair, Linus does have a habit of breaking... I mean, dropping... things.
AnachronyX a day ago
View PC info
How false Linus changed the world of Linux, because he can't read.


Last edited by AnachronyX on 20 November 2021 at 4:33 pm UTC
Beamboom a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quoting: AnachronyXHow false Linux changed the world of Linux, because he can't read.
I find this whole thing to be so embarrassing I'm not even sure what to say.

Some idiot "influencer" breaks his system and the entire community jumps.

... When I put it like that I'm not sure who's actually the idiots here.
AussieEevee a day ago
View PC info
Quoting: Beamboom
Quoting: AnachronyXHow false Linux changed the world of Linux, because he can't read.
I find this whole thing to be so embarrassing I'm not even sure what to say.

Some idiot "influencer" breaks his system and the entire community jumps.

... When I put it like that I'm not sure who's actually the idiots here.
There are no idiots here. Just a broken package, installed by a broken package manager. That steam package should have never been pushed to the pop OS repos, and apt should have never let it install. There is a tiny little warning blended in with all the other white noise on the screen, and blaming Linus is just silly.
Beamboom a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
Quoting: AussieEeveeThere is a tiny little warning blended in with all the other white noise on the screen, and blaming Linus is just silly.

TINY? lol - dude, there was NO "white noise". There's FIRST an explicit warnings, very clearly put, AND info on what exact packages are about to be installed (for you to make up your own mind), then ANOTHER very explicit warning AND you're required to type a bloody SENTENCE to get through with it.
If that ain't clear enough then you're not really mature to use a system that gives you full control. You're supposed to READ what the system tells you. Read, and comprehend.

With great powers comes great responsibilities - and that goes for the package managers too. Most definitely.

But if you're after a OS that completely PADS you inside a fuzzy box where you can do nothing to harm you - well then Linux is not, was never and hopefully never will be your right choice.


Last edited by Beamboom on 20 November 2021 at 4:06 pm UTC
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Patreon, Liberapay or PayPal Donation.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Twitter Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
See all, there's 11!
Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games