Godot Engine hits over 50K euros per month in funding

One of the big winners of the Unity debacle is the free and open source Godot Engine, which has seen its funding soar to a much more impressive level as Unity basically gave them free advertising. Certainly helps that Godot ended up launching their new funding platform on the same day Unity announced their hated Runtime Fee system.
Initially when the Godot developers announced their new funding platform they only had around €25K per month from 438 members. This has now exploded up to €50,323 per month from 1,458 members. A much better and more sustainable amount considering they're building an entire game engine.
They also recently gained Terraria developer Re-Logic as a Platinum sponsor, as Re-Logic donated $100K along with $1,000 a month in ongoing funding. On top of that developer Robot Gentleman of 60 Seconds! has also upped their support of Godot and no doubt plenty of others.
Hopefully this is going to be a turning point, where developers look more to open source tools where feasible instead of locking themselves into proprietary game engines with predatory business practices. Unity has proven multiple times now they're willing to break developer's trust like their messing around with Terms of Services.
As for Unity, the 2022 gaming report states unity has 230.000 active developers doing 750.000 games.
Let's say 5% of those have been (publicly) angry about this whole debacle, that would be 11.500 (way to high a number but let's be positive), let's say 1% of those are really going to quit with unity, that would be 1150 (again way to high but hey), that still leaves 228.850
Unity is not going anywhere, how frustrating it might be, it is so big (as is epic) it can simply get away with this stuff.
Of course it will give some extra momentum to the godot's of this world, but that will be about it, I think epic is probably the one laughing quietly in a corner for the 1% that is comming their way.
Quoting: LomkeyIs great for Godot, there still a misinformation going on youtube about Godot.
What misinformation is this?
Quoting: BumadarAs for Unity, the 2022 gaming report states unity has 230.000 active developers doing 750.000 games.Your reasoning is.. not reasonable.
Aside from piling complete guesses on top of complete guesses, "developers who are really going to quit with Unity" is not a subset of "developers who are publicly angry with Unity".
Public denouncement is towards the extreme end of dissatisfaction with something. Most people who are dissatisfied with something just quietly take their business elsewhere.
Quoting: BumadarUnity is not going anywhere, how frustrating it might be, it is so big (as is epic) it can simply get away with this stuff.I think that's what the Unity board think, but I think they're confusing gamers with game developers. Gamers tend to be short-sighted, fickle, and easily distracted by shiny things. Game developers are running a business, and need to make long-term business decisions; and there are plenty of competing game engines.
It's true Unity isn't likely going anywhere for a while - there's a lot of existing back catalogue and games too far along in development to switch. But I wouldn't be surprised if they lose significant market share in the coming years. And yeah, a lot of that will likely go to Unreal.
Your logic is flawed. Typically, for every person publicly angry there are 3-4 more angry people who don't speak up at all and just walk away quietly. Plus, if people are so angry that they are -publicly- speaking out, it's safe to assume that more than 1% actually walk away.
But yes, Unity won't die anytime soon, for the same reason MS Office doesn't. Lots of people are skilled using it, and studios dread the investment needed to train their staff on an engine based on very different ideas.
That backpedaling and removal of the git history of the original TOS begets immolation from me.
I'm looking forward to seeing a bunch of games I can actually play (the game types are the problem for me), made with that Godot engine.
* I can't tell a lie, there is actually ONE game I'm waiting for, Kona II Brume, (which is apparently almost finished and coming soon according to a developer comment I saw... "No, it's not dead, we're just waiting for the summer sun to die down" sort of thing) that I will be purchasing. I'm sure they aren't going to suddenly cancel their game and port it to another engine. That's almost like unfinished existing business to me, it's like it's already been purchased in my head.
Quoting: RomlokAnd yeah, a lot of that will likely go to Unreal.I'm sure some will. But . . . of the people publicly angry with Unity and announcing that they are going to drop Unity in favour of something else, how many have announced they're going to Unreal?
I think Godot shares some basic characteristics of Unity that (until now) made both of them more attractive to Indie developers than Unreal: It is I imagine fairly lightweight compared to Unreal, and it is cheaper. Unity cannot be trusted to be cheaper any more. But Unreal is also not cheaper than Unreal, and is unlikely to become cheaper than Unreal. And it remains probably heavy overkill for many sorts of games. So as indie developers leave Unity, and look around for something else that's cheaper and more lightweight than Unreal, there's a good chance they will conclude Unreal does not fit that category.
If Unreal release a cheaper, cut down version they might snag more of that action.
