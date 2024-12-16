Godot Engine's 2024 Showreel shows a lot of fun stuff for the open source game engine

The cross-platform free and open source Godot Engine has another showreel up, giving you a nice look at what some developers have been making with it. It's a nice sample of what's possible with the game engine, that has been steadily growing in popularity.

You can watch it below:

The titles listed in order are:

PVKK

Megaloot

Arctic Eggs

Canvas of Kings

Crown Gambit

Buckshot Roulette

Toziuhua Night: Order of the Alchemists

Zitifono

Mira and the Legend of the Djinn

Primal Planet

Block Block Block

Koira

Road to Vostok

Townbox

Coldridge

The Door Before

Rift Riff

No Gasoline

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Pest Apocalypse

Godot Block Coding

Dorpie

Wax Heads

Sand Stack

Paw Rescuers

Power Composer

Polybeep

Hyper Flux

GDTours

Dragon Gate

Gourdlets

Nonu

Parking Garage Rally Circuit

Object Wars

Winch It Out

Fogpiercer

Sound Blocks

Oblin Party

Our Journey

Is there anything you're looking forward to trying?