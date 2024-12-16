Godot Engine's 2024 Showreel shows a lot of fun stuff for the open source game engine

The cross-platform free and open source Godot Engine has another showreel up, giving you a nice look at what some developers have been making with it. It's a nice sample of what's possible with the game engine, that has been steadily growing in popularity.
You can watch it below:
Direct Link
The titles listed in order are:
Toziuhua Night: Order of the Alchemists
Mira and the Legend of the Djinn
Is there anything you're looking forward to trying?
