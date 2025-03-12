GE-Proton 9-26 brings fixes for Vermintide 2, GTA V Enhanced, Flight Simulator 2024 and more

GE-Proton 9-26 is out now bringing with it a bunch of fixes for various games on Linux / Steam Deck so here's what's new. Be sure to check out my GE-Proton on Steam Deck install guide and more info on all the different Proton versions.

Firstly, as usual, GE-Proton has pulled in changes from the upstream projects it's based on including:

wine updated to latest bleeding edge

dxvk updated to latest git

vkd3d-proton updated to latest git

vkd3d updated to latest upstream tag

dxvk-nvapi updated to latest upstream tag

latest game-specific fixes imported from upstream proton

Some new patches have landed fixing issues in multiple games:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 SU1 needs WerRegisterCustomMetadata -- thanks fxtentacle

taskschd patches backported from upstream wine, allows NCSoft Purple launcher to work (sadly the games still dont work due to anticheat)

GetDpiAwarenessContextForProcess patches added for GTA V Enhanced

webview2 patches added from upstream wine, allows webview2 installer for Vermintide2 to complete instead of crashing out.

Hid multi TLC and Fanatec wheel-bases hidraw white-list added -- thanks gotzi

Plus some more changes for Protonfixes, the database of specific game fixes for running Proton inside and outside Steam (like with Heroic / Lutris):

Source: GitHub