GE-Proton 9-26 brings fixes for Vermintide 2, GTA V Enhanced, Flight Simulator 2024 and more

GE-Proton 9-26 is out now bringing with it a bunch of fixes for various games on Linux / Steam Deck so here's what's new.
Firstly, as usual, GE-Proton has pulled in changes from the upstream projects it's based on including:
- wine updated to latest bleeding edge
- dxvk updated to latest git
- vkd3d-proton updated to latest git
- vkd3d updated to latest upstream tag
- dxvk-nvapi updated to latest upstream tag
- latest game-specific fixes imported from upstream proton
Some new patches have landed fixing issues in multiple games:
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 SU1 needs WerRegisterCustomMetadata -- thanks fxtentacle
- taskschd patches backported from upstream wine, allows NCSoft Purple launcher to work (sadly the games still dont work due to anticheat)
- GetDpiAwarenessContextForProcess patches added for GTA V Enhanced
- webview2 patches added from upstream wine, allows webview2 installer for Vermintide2 to complete instead of crashing out.
- Hid multi TLC and Fanatec wheel-bases hidraw white-list added -- thanks gotzi
Plus some more changes for Protonfixes, the database of specific game fixes for running Proton inside and outside Steam (like with Heroic / Lutris):
- Fix account ID determination to allow proper importing of demo save files
- fix: write the game_title file in the prefix.
- Add fix for PowerWash Adventure (https://github.com/Open-Wine-Components/umu-protonfixes/pull/251[)](https://github.com/Open-Wine-Components/umu-protonfixes/commit/82852f8c380e049381ff838b517034fb8cdf619b)
- Yuzusoft Game fixes (Yet Again)
- Add fix for UberSolder (ZP, Steam)
- Handle PermissionError in check_internet
- Add save import fix for Cardfight Vanguard Dear Days 2
- Install d3dcompiler_47 for LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean (https://github.com/Open-Wine-Components/umu-protonfixes/pull/249[)](https://github.com/Open-Wine-Components/umu-protonfixes/commit/a9239c37f2e242fa2d921e3872cb06fdd4dba27b)
- Add fix for Deus Ex: Invisible War (https://github.com/Open-Wine-Components/umu-protonfixes/pull/248[)](https://github.com/Open-Wine-Components/umu-protonfixes/commit/2fed74f9c9de123d31be065811ee9ec8efafa7e8)
- new file: gamefixes-steam/2552410.py (https://github.com/Open-Wine-Components/umu-protonfixes/pull/246[)](https://github.com/Open-Wine-Components/umu-protonfixes/commit/c363db52b2770ddbda4f73d352bcf2a9d19d2a03)
Source: GitHub
