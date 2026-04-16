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Immersive sim boomer shooter Fortune's Run back in development as the developer is out of jail

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The positively rated immersive sim boomer shooter Fortune's Run is getting back into action, as the developer is now back to working on it.

What actually is it? From the Steam page: "Discover the quiet dystopia of Fortune's Run, where food is free yet people starve and every living soul on New Zabra is bought and paid for by off-world interests. A classic FPS with undertones of role-playing in the spirit of Deus Ex and EYE: Divine Cybermancy, featuring the campy tone of space operas and titles like Metal Gear Solid".

Back in January 2025, GamingOnLinux covered an announcement from the developer about the game being on hold as they were sentenced to multiple years in prison. Not something you expect to read when going through your emails in the morning, the whole situation has been quite bizarre. Even more so now, as things have changed again.

In a fresh announcement from April 4th, the developer mentioned "the parole board reviewed my case and instantly kicked my ass out of jail" and so they're officially back.

A lot of work ahead for the developer though to get back up to speed, but hopefully this will see a happy ending with the game being finished sometime.

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Fortune's Run
Release Date: 28th September 2023
Platform: ⚛ Proton / Wine
Official links:Steam
Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Early Access, Proton, FPS, Indie Game, Steam | Apps: Fortune's Run
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5 comments

DrNick 12 hours ago
Saw the post on Steam. Glad they're out of prison.

The game has a lot going for it, so I'm looking forward to seeing what comes next.
Chinstrap 10 hours ago
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Well that's good. The moment I heard the developer went to jail I thought the game had little chance to survive.

Glad I'm wrong.
LoudTechie 9 hours ago
Quoting: Chinstrap Well that's good. The moment I heard the developer went to jail I thought the game had little chance to survive.

Glad I'm wrong.
In jail one has all the time to work on their design and out of jail many opportunities that might've once distracted one from completing the game disappear.
Both, because of parole rules and because of background requirements.

Edit:
This also works in dating.

non-criminal dev: I'm going to slow down my development, because I just started a relationship that deserves my time.
criminal dev: Most potential partners avoid me, because I've been proven to be violent in court, but I still have as much time as in the past, so I'll focus on the activities where people don't have to avoid violent people, since they're unreachable to them.

Last edited by LoudTechie on 16 Apr 2026 at 12:41 pm UTC
ScottCarammell 7 hours ago
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WOW that's one way to be introduced to a game
Petethegoat 3 hours ago
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ah, that's such great news. it's a really special game, there's nothing quite like it.
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