Immersive sim boomer shooter Fortune's Run back in development as the developer is out of jail

The positively rated immersive sim boomer shooter Fortune's Run is getting back into action, as the developer is now back to working on it.

What actually is it? From the Steam page: "Discover the quiet dystopia of Fortune's Run, where food is free yet people starve and every living soul on New Zabra is bought and paid for by off-world interests. A classic FPS with undertones of role-playing in the spirit of Deus Ex and EYE: Divine Cybermancy, featuring the campy tone of space operas and titles like Metal Gear Solid".

Back in January 2025, GamingOnLinux covered an announcement from the developer about the game being on hold as they were sentenced to multiple years in prison. Not something you expect to read when going through your emails in the morning, the whole situation has been quite bizarre. Even more so now, as things have changed again.

In a fresh announcement from April 4th, the developer mentioned "the parole board reviewed my case and instantly kicked my ass out of jail" and so they're officially back.

A lot of work ahead for the developer though to get back up to speed, but hopefully this will see a happy ending with the game being finished sometime.

Fortune's Run Release Date: 28th September 2023 Platform: ⚛ Proton / Wine Official links: