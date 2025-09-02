Patreon Logo Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal Logo PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
We use affiliate links to earn us some pennies. Learn more.

WinBoat is a new Linux app to run Windows apps with "seamless integration"

By -
8 comments

Last updated: 2 Sep 2025 at 10:49 am UTC

Sometimes, you really do just need to run a Windows app on Linux and perhaps WinBoat might make this easier with its promise of "seamless integration".

We have Wine / Proton of course and they can run a lot, but not everything is possible. WinBoat is different. Instead of running compatibility layers, it runs a real copy of Windows using Docker and KVM under the hood. The developer explains it should run basically everything unless "it requires strong GPU acceleration or kernel-level anticheat". It uses FreeRDP for showing the apps on your Linux desktop, enabling you to interact with them like you would with any other Linux app.

All of this with a good-looking and easy to use interface too.


Pictured - WinBoat, from their GitHub

The biggest issue it has is requiring you to go through and manually install multiple extras, apart from that I absolutely love the idea of this for a few specific apps that just don't work on Linux directly. It's still a work in progress and quite early with it classed as a "beta" so keep that in mind when testing it.

App Highlights:

  • Elegant Interface: Sleek and intuitive interface that seamlessly integrates Windows into your Linux desktop environment, making it feel like a native experience.
  • Automated Installs: Simple installation process through our interface - pick your preferences & specs and let us handle the rest.
  • Run Any App: If it runs on Windows, it can run on WinBoat. Enjoy the full range of Windows applications as native OS-level windows in your Linux environment.
  • Full Windows Desktop: Access the complete Windows desktop experience when you need it, or run individual apps seamlessly integrated into your Linux workflow.
  • Filesystem Integration: Your home directory is mounted in Windows, allowing easy file sharing between the two systems without any hassle.
  • And many more: Smartcard passthrough, resource monitoring, and more features being added regularly.

Check it out on the GitHub page.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Apps, Misc, Open Source
12 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. You can also follow my personal adventures on Bluesky [External Link].
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
All posts need to follow our rules. Please hit the Report Flag icon on any post that breaks the rules or contains illegal / harmful content. Readers can also email us for any issues or concerns.
8 comments Subscribe

fenglengshun a day ago
Still praying for better virgl support for Windows 10 (and 11) so that we can at least play lighter games on a QEMU/KVM setup. Or perhaps a good, near-universal GPU passthrough setup for single and multi-GPU setups (like that's ever gonna happen).
doragasu 23 hours ago
User Avatar
Maybe useful for people that absolutely need to run one or two programs that don't properly work with Wine, but otherwise find Linux fulfilling their needs.

For games (that you usually run without running anything else on the PC excepting maybe things like OBS), I suppose dual booting might be a better solution.

For me, none of those will work since I find the hassle of running Windows just too much, and fortunately I don't need any Windows program not running under Wine/Proton.
monyarm 21 hours ago
Does it support having multiple windows installs? Cause there's a game I wanna play (a scooby doo adventure game), but I've only ever gotten it to run in a windows xp VM.
elmapul 19 hours ago
now we just need an app to run linux apps with "seamless integration"
d3Xt3r 14 hours ago
@monyarm Out of curiosity, which one is it exactly? Because most XP-era games work well in Wine.
sarmad 13 hours ago
I guess this isn't actually meant for gaming, but it can be useful for other apps.
Persephone the Sheep 4 hours ago
This could be useful as I have a second computer I use for console mod stuff among other things but some of the stuff I do with consoles is either easier with the Windows tools or are not on Linux (Fatxplorer being one of them). Tho I have learned you need Linux to install PS2 BBN Translation.

@d3Xt3r This was 3 years ago at this point since I've tried but Microsoft Train Simulator didn't work. I don't remember the entire issue at this point as I've forgotten. You can play the game by using Openrails though wine/proton but Openrail is just compatible with the game it's not one to one. I can't remember any other game that I've tried to run that I owned as a kid that doesn't work at all. Hotwheels Stunt Track challenge complains you have an incompatible GPU. I think it does that because it has a list of compatible cards it checks some how the steam run time fixes that.
jjaksic 1 hour ago
If it runs an actual Windows instance, does it require a Windows license? 🤔
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon Logo Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal Logo PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Guides
Broken videosWhy some games on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck have broken videos and what you can do
By Liam Dawe,
14
Battle.netHow to install Battle.net on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck for World of Warcraft and Starcraft
By Liam Dawe,
6
> View more Tips & Guides
Recently Updated
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Misc