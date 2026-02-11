No Man's Sky Remnant update brings a fancy gravity gun and customizable trucks

No Man's Sky is gradually turning into a playground, and now you can mess with physics in the No Man's Sky Remnant update. The major highlight here is the new "Gravitino Coil" that they say is a powerful new anti-gravity module for your multi-tool. This allows you to grab large objects and fling, toss or carefully carry them around the world.

A lot more to this update than just that though. Various salvage can now be picked up and recycled, and of course you need tools to help with that so there's new customizable trucks, tipping flatbeds and haulers to transport various resources. You'll need to go to the also-new Waste Processing Plants to do this, opening up the game with even more activities.

On top of that there's a new community expedition as well that pulls people together to make convoys to clean up planets covered in wrecks and salvage.

See the update trailer below:

This is only the first update of 2026, with the usual teaser of "more will follow". Incredible to see how it's grown.

In the full patch notes there's also a mention that they fixed touch input on Steam Deck too so that's nice. See more in the full patch notes.

No Man's Sky Release Date: 12th August 2016 Platform: ⚛ Proton / Wine Official links: