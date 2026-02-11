Patreon Logo Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal Logo PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
No Man's Sky Remnant update brings a fancy gravity gun and customizable trucks

No Man's Sky is gradually turning into a playground, and now you can mess with physics in the No Man's Sky Remnant update. The major highlight here is the new "Gravitino Coil" that they say is a powerful new anti-gravity module for your multi-tool. This allows you to grab large objects and fling, toss or carefully carry them around the world.

A lot more to this update than just that though. Various salvage can now be picked up and recycled, and of course you need tools to help with that so there's new customizable trucks, tipping flatbeds and haulers to transport various resources. You'll need to go to the also-new Waste Processing Plants to do this, opening up the game with even more activities.

On top of that there's a new community expedition as well that pulls people together to make convoys to clean up planets covered in wrecks and salvage.

See the update trailer below:

This is only the first update of 2026, with the usual teaser of "more will follow". Incredible to see how it's grown.

In the full patch notes there's also a mention that they fixed touch input on Steam Deck too so that's nice. See more in the full patch notes.

No Man's Sky
Release Date: 12th August 2016
Platform: ⚛ Proton / Wine
Official links:FanaticalGOGHumble StoreSteam
Corben 2 hours ago
It's so cool that also with each update a new expedition is coming. Is this new one already live (haven't logged in yet)?
Maybe a good idea to test the new WiVRn update to play NMS in VR :)

Really, this game has managed to bring me back again and again, and if it's only for the new expeditions and their rewards.
xecutable 46 minutes ago
It is live and ready to explore
