Patreon Logo Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal Logo PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
We use affiliate links to earn us some pennies. Learn more.

Unity CEO says an upcoming Beta will allow people to "prompt full casual games into existence"

By -
9 comments

The generative AI expansion continues, with the Unity game engine being turned into a slop-making machine with an upcoming update. As announced during the recent Q4 2025 earnings call that happened on February 11th, with the public replay recently going live recently that I've had a listen to.

Coming from Matthew Bromberg, CEO of Unity, here's what they said:

We're excited to drive this expansion of the Unity platform in 2026. AI-driven authoring, that's our second major area of focus for 2026. At the Game Developer Conference in March, we'll be unveiling a beta of the new upgraded Unity AI, which will enable developers to prompt full casual games into existence with natural language only, native to our platform, so it's simple to move from prototype to finished product. This assistant will be powered by our unique understanding of the project context and our runtime, while leveraging the best frontier models that exist. We believe together, this combination will provide more efficient, more effective results to game developers than general-purpose models alone. AI inside Unity will lower the barrier to entry, raise productivity for existing users, and democratize game development for non-coders.

It's no big surprise to see Unity pushing for it, as generative AI is everywhere. From the recent GDC survey, they saw 36% of participants note they're already using some form of it.

Continuing on Bromberg also noted:

When combined with our new web-accessible authoring environment, our goal is to remove as much friction from the creative process as possible, becoming the universal bridge between that first spark of creativity and a successful, scalable, and enduring digital experience. And to better enable these new creators to build their businesses, Unity's toolset will include our newly enhanced in-app purchase commerce offerings. These also move into early access next week, with general availability in Q2. By integrating monetization and commerce directly into the AI authoring flow, we won't just make it easier to make games, we'll make it easier to succeed at them. When you look at all these pieces together, the compounding intelligence and performance of Vector, the accessibility of Unity in the browser, and the massive potential tailwind presented by AI authoring, the picture becomes clear.

We're moving from a world where game development was the province of the few, to one where it will be accessible to the many. This is what we've always called the democratization of game development, and it is in our DNA. Unity is the common denominator in this transition. We'll provide the platform to create interactive content, the engine that renders it, the runtime that connects it to players, and the advertising stack that helps consumers discover it.

With all the recent news about how AI generation is causing shortages and price hikes, it makes for some perhaps difficult reading to see even more software adding to all this AI nonsense. I'm all for making game development easier and accessible - but at what cost. If you're just prompting things, you're not learning anything or improving your own understanding. You're just telling a machine to make something resembling what you asked for, and this is often based on the models being trained from the works of people who never agreed to have their data sucked up into the AI machine. All so shareholders and CEOs can continue to make their profit lines go up.

What are your thoughts?

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: AI, Game Dev, Misc, Unity
2 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
The original FINAL FANTASY VII is getting a new refreshed edition
Blue Archive devs confirm Steam Deck and controller support is on the way
Fable, Forza Horizon 6 and more from Xbox Developer Direct 2026
Comedy co-op physics platformer Log Riders adds Linux support and looks hilarious
All posts need to follow our rules. Please hit the Report Flag icon on any post that breaks the rules or contains illegal / harmful content. Readers can also email us for any issues or concerns.
9 comments

elmapul 52 minutes ago
a lot of people reject everything made by AI, now many people will see any game made with Unity and think: oh no, it was made by AI... and refuse to play the game.

Congratulations Unity.
Linas 51 minutes ago
User Avatar
Built-in asset flip generator.
Salvatos 50 minutes ago
I think it’s great. We will get exponentially more games to choose from, and fewer people will be able to play them due to computer parts becoming constantly more expensive in the middle of a shaky economy. Give it a few years and demand will have been driven to the ground while offer skyrockets. Hopefully that’s enough to kill the AAA segment 🤣
dpanter 40 minutes ago
User Avatar
Another dazzling business move by the genius leadership of Unity Software Inc. 🤮
discocat 33 minutes ago
User Avatar
My opinion is that I'm glad I use Godot, and Unity can go rot in hell :)

For me the fun of programming is to learn stuff, to think about how to do a thing, how to organize the code, how to solve problems. If a LLM is doing all of that for me and I just check what it generated, that's just a huge part of the fun taken from me.

That's even before considering hallucinations, errors and the ecological and economical impact.

I really can't wait for the overhype to die off and the levels of use of LLMs coming back down to actually reasonable and useful.
Zlopez 28 minutes ago
User Avatar
Quoting: SalvatosI think it’s great. We will get exponentially more games to choose from, and fewer people will be able to play them due to computer parts becoming constantly more expensive in the middle of a shaky economy. Give it a few years and demand will have been driven to the ground while offer skyrockets. Hopefully that’s enough to kill the AAA segment 🤣
The problem is that in case of AAA the marketing campaign is what sells not the game itself, but maybe they will increase the quality if the sales drop. But from my experience they will rather invest more in marketing than doing better games :-D
on_en_a_gros 24 minutes ago
User Avatar
Let's just hope that all that comes with a lack of engine optimization and skyrocketing requirements, so that we can have the full taste spectrum of sh*t for every game made by " the many ".
Kimyrielle 4 minutes ago
User Avatar
Eh, while I am a lot more open to AI than many here, I cannot see a "prompt to finished game" pipeline happening anytime soon. We're not there yet. At best it will be a glorified games construction kit with an AI label slapped on, because every modern hype product needs one.
Jarmer 4 minutes ago
User Avatar
My optimist take is that the next few years will see such a glut of a million slop games with all their focus being on iap garbage, that people will just tire of it and stop paying attention. Then the drooling suits will release games that get like 4 installs and zero profits, and will just give up and go have their diaper changed.

Unity will slowly tank over time because it'll turn into a garbage slop gen and nothing more.

Also going along with this is that Godot gets a ton of attention and funding, figures out how to remove the code submission slop, and becomes an anti-ai powerhouse.

Of course, that's my optimist take. Will any of that happen? I don't know. What I do know is that the next 2 / 3 years are going to be ROUGH with all this ai shit. I hate it so much.

I really want a filter on steam itself, or any other stores, that have a "no ai used in this game" button because that'll make it a LOT easier to purchase stuff going forward.

Last edited by Jarmer on 18 Feb 2026 at 3:33 pm UTC
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon Logo Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal Logo PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Guides
MorrowindHow to setup OpenMW for modern Morrowind on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck
By Liam Dawe,
10
Hollow Knight: SilksongHow to install Hollow Knight: Silksong mods on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck
By Liam Dawe,
1
> View more Tips & Guides
Recently Updated
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Latest Forum Posts
Misc