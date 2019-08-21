A look over Steam's top releases from July, plus some usual quick thoughts on Linux support

Valve continue their blog posts highlighting games doing well on the platform, with a look at their top releases on Steam during July now available. Just look with June and May, here's my own little run-down on it.
As usual, Valve are looking at revenue earned during the first two weeks following the release of a game.
I've ordered this list based on Linux support, with titles that do support Linux noted on bold. After, it's sorted by the current Steam Play rating from ProtonDB just to make it much easier for you to follow along.
- Kubifaktorium - Linux supported.
- Godhood - Linux supported.
- Streets of Rogue - Linux supported.
- Nowhere Prophet - Linux supported.
- Kindergarten 2 - Linux supported.
- Oxygen Not Included - Linux supported.
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - No Linux support but it is planned. Steam Play "Platinum" rating.
- Killsquad - No Linux support, Steam Play "Platinum" rating (only a few reports though).
- Gloomhaven - No Linux support, Steam Play "Gold" rating.
- Automachef - No Linux support, Steam Play "Gold" rating.
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - No Linux support, Steam Play "Gold" rating.
- The Blackout Club - No Linux support, Steam Play "Silver" rating.
- GORN - No Linux support, Steam Play "Silver" rating.
- CUSTOM ORDER MAID 3D2 It's a Night Magic - No Linux support, Steam Play "Silver" rating.
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 - No Linux support, Steam Play "Bronze" rating.
- Field of Glory: Empires - No Linux support, Steam Play needs more reports.
- Swords & Souls: Neverseen - No Linux support, Steam Play needs more reports.
- DATE A LIVE: Rio Reincarnation - No Linux support, Steam Play needs more reports.
- LOVE³ -Love Cube- - No Linux support, Steam Play needs more reports.
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Prophecy - No Linux support, Steam Play needs more reports.
That puts July at six titles supported on Linux (although we can add a future +1 for Iratus). Taking Steam Play into account, if we add Gold and Platinum rated titles that brings us up to eleven.
Looking back, that's the best representation for Linux support so far. April had three, May had two, June had one. It's going to be up and down all the time of course but it will be interesting to see if it changes majorly over a long period. For April, that number got boosted twice later since ISLANDERS and Supraland both came to Linux officially after the release.
For the free games released in July by their peak player count within the first two weeks following release we have none that support Linux:
- New Frontier - Steam Play needs more reports, but seems broken.
- Dead Frontier 2 - Steam Play "Gold" rating.
- Supremacy 1914 - Steam Play needs more reports.
- The Orville - Interactive Fan Experience - Steam Play needs more reports, early reports look good.
- RED HOT VENGEANCE - Steam Play needs more reports, early reports look good.
I will end by again looking over the most popular games on Steam by player count, comparing that with how many support Linux. It's a list that fluctuates often but still interesting.
In the top ten we currently have four that support Linux, in the top one hundred there's 41. Not bad overall there, a lot of games that remain popular have Linux support.
dpanterJust a thought, for a clearer overview; perhaps note the Linux supported titles in bold text or something. Cheers!I like that, done.
Mind you, this is apparently an unusually good month. But with a bit of luck the trend will be upwards and we'll see other months like this, and if Valve nails those anti-cheat thingies to the wall . . .
Not only we have a pretty high number of Linux titles, but we also have a crazy number of strategy/tactics/simulation/management games (a niche that I'm not used to being so well represented) for example. And... two hentai games. Maybe last month's inclusion of one hentai game was not just an outlier? (Also, one of them seems to be a hentai management game, which is doubly weird).
So, yeah, just from a few months we know Linux games can vary from 5% to 30% of the top 20, plus some nice Proton support right on the release. Last month people were pretty concerned over an apparent downward trend, but those were far from conclusive (just as this month is also necessarily not representative of the big picture either).
