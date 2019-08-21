A look over Steam's top releases from July, plus some usual quick thoughts on Linux support

Valve continue their blog posts highlighting games doing well on the platform, with a look at their top releases on Steam during July now available. Just look with June and May, here's my own little run-down on it.

As usual, Valve are looking at revenue earned during the first two weeks following the release of a game.

I've ordered this list based on Linux support, with titles that do support Linux noted on bold. After, it's sorted by the current Steam Play rating from ProtonDB just to make it much easier for you to follow along.

That puts July at six titles supported on Linux (although we can add a future +1 for Iratus). Taking Steam Play into account, if we add Gold and Platinum rated titles that brings us up to eleven.

Looking back, that's the best representation for Linux support so far. April had three, May had two, June had one. It's going to be up and down all the time of course but it will be interesting to see if it changes majorly over a long period. For April, that number got boosted twice later since ISLANDERS and Supraland both came to Linux officially after the release.

For the free games released in July by their peak player count within the first two weeks following release we have none that support Linux:

I will end by again looking over the most popular games on Steam by player count, comparing that with how many support Linux. It's a list that fluctuates often but still interesting.

In the top ten we currently have four that support Linux, in the top one hundred there's 41. Not bad overall there, a lot of games that remain popular have Linux support.