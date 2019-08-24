We're live now on Twitch!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal, Flattr and Liberapay!

alTrace, a new open source debugging tool for apps and games that use OpenAL

Posted by , | Views: 2,471

Ryan "Icculus" Gordon has released a new open source tool today named alTrace, to help developers of games and software using OpenAL. Announced on their Patreon, it currently works on macOS and Linux and while Windows is possible, it's not yet supported.

alTrace is a debugging tool for applications that use OpenAL for audio. It provides a proxy OpenAL implementation that logs all interactions with the API to a file before passing on the work to a real OpenAL implementation. From there, tools are provided to play back the call stream later, letting one run a reproducable set of API calls without the original application's involvement, and visualize those API calls in various ways.

You can see their intro video below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Show & Accept Cookies   Direct Link

The reason behind its creation and a proper explanation can be found on the Patreon announcement post, where Mr Gordon also teased something else coming to Linux.

You can see the official project page for alTrace here.

If you wish to support their open source work and the occasional Linux game port, do so on Patreon.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
7 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
1 comment

mirv 24 August 2019 at 2:05 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
With the emphasis on graphics, other subsystems get forgotten about quite a lot. Seeing this kind of tool appear is greatly appreciated by those of us without the time & knowhow to implement ourselves.

Definitely adding this to my chest of debug utilities.

Cheers to Icculus for making it, and cheers for the reporting Liam (or else I likely wouldn't have known about this for quite a long time).
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Sneaky Beaky: „Aragami: Nightfall“
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc