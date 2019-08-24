alTrace, a new open source debugging tool for apps and games that use OpenAL

Ryan "Icculus" Gordon has released a new open source tool today named alTrace, to help developers of games and software using OpenAL. Announced on their Patreon, it currently works on macOS and Linux and while Windows is possible, it's not yet supported.

alTrace is a debugging tool for applications that use OpenAL for audio. It provides a proxy OpenAL implementation that logs all interactions with the API to a file before passing on the work to a real OpenAL implementation. From there, tools are provided to play back the call stream later, letting one run a reproducable set of API calls without the original application's involvement, and visualize those API calls in various ways.

You can see their intro video below:

The reason behind its creation and a proper explanation can be found on the Patreon announcement post, where Mr Gordon also teased something else coming to Linux.

You can see the official project page for alTrace here.

If you wish to support their open source work and the occasional Linux game port, do so on Patreon.