DXVK, the Vulkan-based layer for Direct3D 11 with Wine has another fresh release

The amazing progress with DXVK [GitHub] continues! This Vulkan-based compatibility layer for Direct3D 11 with Wine just put out version 0.64.
Here's what's new:
- Added support for D3D11.1 resource discard functionality
- Fixed possible violation of the minStorageBufferAlignment device limit
- Updated MSAA sample locations to match the Vulkan 1.1.82 spec update
- Removed redundant barrier preventing parallel execution of compute shaders in some games
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2: Fixed shader compilation issue on RADV (#523)
- Final Fantasy XV: Added workaround for broken compute shader barriers on RADV
- Hellblade: Fixed overly aggressive flushing behaviour when waiting for mapped resources
- Hitman (2016), World of Warships: Fixed incorrect clamp-to-border behaviour (#517)
This marks the 17th release so far this year!
I'm still amazed the project is as far along as it is, considering it hasn't been around for that long. While I don't personally make use of it, I absolutely appreciate having it on Linux for those games I might eventually want to play that never get a Linux version.
Having the option is good! If it brings more people to Linux, enabling them to continue playing their favourite games certainly helps.
Yeah DXVK is very interesting because runs in more used vendors (nvidia, intel and amd) and in propietary/opensource drivers
Without forget vendors put attention on dxvk case nvidia with peter daniels (active in dxvk github) and other vendors with other guys
However for now wine dont have intentions about merge dxvk
Maybe in future them can consider that
And more titles stay running:
Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain
With DXVK using Core i3 8350K Tri-Core @ 5.0ghz + CoolerMaster Hyper T4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7eb916RhxU
The Witcher 3
With DXVK using Core i3 8350K Tri-Core @ 5.0ghz + CoolerMaster Hyper T4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZd5jNNwlOA
Dark Souls 2
Last test with Pentium G3258 @ 4.1ghz + Artic Cooling Alpine 11 Plus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DinxYMFQ_9s
And now with DXVK using Core i3 8350K Tri-Core @ 5.0ghz + CoolerMaster Hyper T4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7C-LcNzz9M
Maybe you ask for this
ooo MSGV .. How's that game running? Flawlessly? Would love to be able to play that on linux
Also dying to have Crash Bandicoot playable on linux, seems to get alot of bug fixes and I've seen people playing it.. But for me it always just hangs right at the start .. Anyway to get Crash Bandicoot to work?
More like lead DXVK developer is not interested in it. I think for Wine, it would be a good goal to accept it upstream.
It's not such a big deal though. With common tools like winetricks supporting DXVK installation, it's pretty easy for anyone to use.
Runs very good as see in video and stable (no crashes in time tested)
And yeah crash have many bugs (i waiting for patch) and other patchs case megaman x collection (keyboard remap), ys VIII lacrimosa of dana (keyboard issues) and others possible or not have it now
Thanks, it's always great to see your posts whenever a new wine or dxvk build comes out
^^
Edit: another game I really wanna get working is Devil May Cry HD collection, but always crashes after picking one of the 3 games
I would personally love for wine to be linked with dxvk I am in favour of creating a zero effort experience on the part of the end user with the flexability to get into the code for the those with the skills. The reason is it creates a market where the average windows user would have little to no reason to need a windows installation.
I do get why wine development team wouldnt want to as they have a commerical version which sells support to justfiy the licence fee if you have no need of that support its just click and install why would anyone pay for crossover. Maybe just me be cynical but wine devs do need a way to gain money maybe they have a healthy donation pot i have no idea.