DXVK, the Vulkan-based layer for Direct3D 11 with Wine has another fresh release

Posted by , | Views: 5,167

The amazing progress with DXVK [GitHub] continues! This Vulkan-based compatibility layer for Direct3D 11 with Wine just put out version 0.64. 

Here's what's new:

  • Added support for D3D11.1 resource discard functionality
  • Fixed possible violation of the minStorageBufferAlignment device limit
  • Updated MSAA sample locations to match the Vulkan 1.1.82 spec update
  • Removed redundant barrier preventing parallel execution of compute shaders in some games
  • Dragonball Xenoverse 2: Fixed shader compilation issue on RADV (#523)
  • Final Fantasy XV: Added workaround for broken compute shader barriers on RADV
  • Hellblade: Fixed overly aggressive flushing behaviour when waiting for mapped resources
  • Hitman (2016), World of Warships: Fixed incorrect clamp-to-border behaviour (#517)

This marks the 17th release so far this year! 

I'm still amazed the project is as far along as it is, considering it hasn't been around for that long. While I don't personally make use of it, I absolutely appreciate having it on Linux for those games I might eventually want to play that never get a Linux version.

Having the option is good! If it brings more people to Linux, enabling them to continue playing their favourite games certainly helps.

Whitewolfe80 3 August 2018 at 4:11 pm UTC
Wow once again great work and its making lots of games playable that had frame rates closer to slideshows but I do prefer native gaming but I do admit I use wine currently for four games but i am hopeful given THQ recent porting of older titles to linux that they will bring across games like Red Faction Guerilla
raneon 3 August 2018 at 4:32 pm UTC
DXVK is one of the most amazing projects so far this year. Wine was not an option anymore for me until I could play around with Vulkan and DXVK. Maybe Wine should start to replace it's OpenGL translation for DX11 with DXVK :-)


mrdeathjr 3 August 2018 at 5:06 pm UTC
Yeah DXVK is very interesting because runs in more used vendors (nvidia, intel and amd) and in propietary/opensource drivers

Without forget vendors put attention on dxvk case nvidia with peter daniels (active in dxvk github) and other vendors with other guys

However for now wine dont have intentions about merge dxvk

Maybe in future them can consider that

And more titles stay running:


Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain

image

With DXVK using Core i3 8350K Tri-Core @ 5.0ghz + CoolerMaster Hyper T4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7eb916RhxU


The Witcher 3

image

With DXVK using Core i3 8350K Tri-Core @ 5.0ghz + CoolerMaster Hyper T4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZd5jNNwlOA


Dark Souls 2

image

Last test with Pentium G3258 @ 4.1ghz + Artic Cooling Alpine 11 Plus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DinxYMFQ_9s

And now with DXVK using Core i3 8350K Tri-Core @ 5.0ghz + CoolerMaster Hyper T4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7C-LcNzz9M

legluondunet 3 August 2018 at 5:54 pm UTC
Someone tried L.A. Noire with DVK?
mrdeathjr 3 August 2018 at 6:17 pm UTC
legluondunetSomeone tried L.A. Noire with DVK?

Maybe you ask for this

image

Doktor_Mandrake 3 August 2018 at 6:19 pm UTC
Metal Gear Solid V Phantom Pain

image

With DXVK using Core i3 8350K Tri-Core @ 5.0ghz + CoolerMaster Hyper T4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7eb916RhxU


The Witcher 3

image

With DXVK using Core i3 8350K Tri-Core @ 5.0ghz + CoolerMaster Hyper T4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZd5jNNwlOA


Dark Souls 2

image

Last test with Pentium G3258 @ 4.1ghz + Artic Cooling Alpine 11 Plus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DinxYMFQ_9s

And now with DXVK using Core i3 8350K Tri-Core @ 5.0ghz + CoolerMaster Hyper T4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7C-LcNzz9M


ooo MSGV .. How's that game running? Flawlessly? Would love to be able to play that on linux

Also dying to have Crash Bandicoot playable on linux, seems to get alot of bug fixes and I've seen people playing it.. But for me it always just hangs right at the start .. Anyway to get Crash Bandicoot to work?
Shmerl 3 August 2018 at 6:21 pm UTC
mrdeathjrHowever for now wine dont have intentions about merge dxvk

More like lead DXVK developer is not interested in it. I think for Wine, it would be a good goal to accept it upstream.

It's not such a big deal though. With common tools like winetricks supporting DXVK installation, it's pretty easy for anyone to use.


mrdeathjr 3 August 2018 at 6:30 pm UTC
Runs very good as see in video and stable (no crashes in time tested)

And yeah crash have many bugs (i waiting for patch) and other patchs case megaman x collection (keyboard remap), ys VIII lacrimosa of dana (keyboard issues) and others possible or not have it now




Doktor_Mandrake 3 August 2018 at 6:32 pm UTC
Thanks, it's always great to see your posts whenever a new wine or dxvk build comes out

^^

Edit: another game I really wanna get working is Devil May Cry HD collection, but always crashes after picking one of the 3 games


Whitewolfe80 3 August 2018 at 6:56 pm UTC
I would personally love for wine to be linked with dxvk I am in favour of creating a zero effort experience on the part of the end user with the flexability to get into the code for the those with the skills. The reason is it creates a market where the average windows user would have little to no reason to need a windows installation.

I do get why wine development team wouldnt want to as they have a commerical version which sells support to justfiy the licence fee if you have no need of that support its just click and install why would anyone pay for crossover. Maybe just me be cynical but wine devs do need a way to gain money maybe they have a healthy donation pot i have no idea.
