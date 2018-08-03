DXVK, the Vulkan-based layer for Direct3D 11 with Wine has another fresh release

The amazing progress with DXVK [GitHub] continues! This Vulkan-based compatibility layer for Direct3D 11 with Wine just put out version 0.64.

Here's what's new:

Added support for D3D11.1 resource discard functionality

Fixed possible violation of the minStorageBufferAlignment device limit

Updated MSAA sample locations to match the Vulkan 1.1.82 spec update

Removed redundant barrier preventing parallel execution of compute shaders in some games

Dragonball Xenoverse 2: Fixed shader compilation issue on RADV (#523)

Final Fantasy XV: Added workaround for broken compute shader barriers on RADV

Hellblade: Fixed overly aggressive flushing behaviour when waiting for mapped resources

Hitman (2016), World of Warships: Fixed incorrect clamp-to-border behaviour (#517)

This marks the 17th release so far this year!

I'm still amazed the project is as far along as it is, considering it hasn't been around for that long. While I don't personally make use of it, I absolutely appreciate having it on Linux for those games I might eventually want to play that never get a Linux version.

Having the option is good! If it brings more people to Linux, enabling them to continue playing their favourite games certainly helps.