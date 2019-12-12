Fully supported Unity Editor for Linux delayed, Unity 2019.3 in the final testing stages

Two bits of big news about the Unity game engine to share today, one specifically about Linux and one about the Unity engine as a whole.
Firstly, remember the team at Unity announced back in May that the Unity Editor for Linux was going to be fully supported instead of staying experimental? Well, sadly the release date slipped. Still happening though! In an update to the original blog post announcing it, they said it's been pushed from 2019.3 and so it's now happening in 2020. No exact date or version number for when it happens is being given. When we get more news about the Unity Editor getting a date again to move from experimental to supported, we will let you know.
Why though? Well, that's the other bit of news. Unity 2019.3 is taking quite a bit longer than expected, as they announced today that it's such a big and complex release that they "want to ensure all these tools work well together before the release leaves the beta testing phase". So Unity 2019.3 will fully release sometime in January 2020.
The big thing about Unity 2019.3 for game developers and Linux gamers is that this release will be the first to officially support IL2CPP on Linux which the lack-of has caused issues for some developers. Will be nice to have us back on some more feature parity with the Unity game engine.
But ever since I laid my hands on Godot I never looked back. It has a really nice integrated scripting language (Unity did not work so well together with MonoDevelop on my system), is all open source and made life much easier for my private 2D game projects.
Anyway once this comes out I might play around with it a bit and test out vulkan support, see why so many developers ignore vulkan when using Unity3d.
Then the C++ code is compiled to the targeted platform.
The result is a binary that runs faster than if using the .net framework.
Doc: https://docs.unity3d.com/Manual/IL2CPP.html
Then the C++ code is compiled to the targeted platform.
The result is a binary that runs faster than if using the .net framework.
Doc: https://docs.unity3d.com/Manual/IL2CPP.html
Anyway once this comes out I might play around with it a bit and test out vulkan support, see why so many developers ignore vulkan when using Unity3d.
Vulkan is still the new kid on the block, and a lot of people like the security of their comfort zones and get too comfortable and complacent to learn new things or improve their skillset. My mindset is that the minute I stop learning is the minute I stop breathing.
What I don't get is why more developers just don't exclusively use Vulkan. You develop a game in that, and deployment to just about any and every platform is a relative cakewalk.
