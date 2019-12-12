We're live now on Twitch!
Fully supported Unity Editor for Linux delayed, Unity 2019.3 in the final testing stages

2019-12-12

Two bits of big news about the Unity game engine to share today, one specifically about Linux and one about the Unity engine as a whole.

Firstly, remember the team at Unity announced back in May that the Unity Editor for Linux was going to be fully supported instead of staying experimental? Well, sadly the release date slipped. Still happening though! In an update to the original blog post announcing it, they said it's been pushed from 2019.3 and so it's now happening in 2020. No exact date or version number for when it happens is being given. When we get more news about the Unity Editor getting a date again to move from experimental to supported, we will let you know.

Why though? Well, that's the other bit of news. Unity 2019.3 is taking quite a bit longer than expected, as they announced today that it's such a big and complex release that they "want to ensure all these tools work well together before the release leaves the beta testing phase". So Unity 2019.3 will fully release sometime in January 2020.

The big thing about Unity 2019.3 for game developers and Linux gamers is that this release will be the first to officially support IL2CPP on Linux which the lack-of has caused issues for some developers. Will be nice to have us back on some more feature parity with the Unity game engine.

dejaime 12 December 2019 at 8:12 pm UTC
I must say I love the idea of finally having the editor being fully supported on a Linux system. After years using it on windows on my day job, I don't use it anymore, but it still stirs my curiosity with the new features I've missed in the last couple of years.
BrazilianGamer 12 December 2019 at 8:12 pm UTC
The IL2CPP issue has been a big one. Nice to see we'll get rid of it
Nagezahn 12 December 2019 at 8:28 pm UTC
I've tried to get into Unity on Linux some time ago, but I found it not to be very accessible. Later I read a post of someone who said that Unity has an asset-focused approach that does not suit programmers very well, and although I did not dive in very deep, I found that to be true for me. I'm used to and like manipulating objects by code instead of dragging and dropping my way around some state machines which properties and processes I didn't fully understand (and didn't care enough to try harder).

But ever since I laid my hands on Godot I never looked back. It has a really nice integrated scripting language (Unity did not work so well together with MonoDevelop on my system), is all open source and made life much easier for my private 2D game projects.
Doc Angelo 12 December 2019 at 10:18 pm UTC
Godot is just rather simple and clear. Unity seemed really convoluted in comparison.
Swiftpaw 12 December 2019 at 11:29 pm UTC
BrazilianGamerThe IL2CPP issue has been a big one. Nice to see we'll get rid of it

Would someone mind explaining what that is and why it's an issue?
Purple Library Guy 13 December 2019 at 12:21 am UTC
Swiftpaw
BrazilianGamerThe IL2CPP issue has been a big one. Nice to see we'll get rid of it

Would someone mind explaining what that is and why it's an issue?
I think it has something to do with the Canada Pension Plan.
TheRiddick 13 December 2019 at 2:40 am UTC
Its a C++ Intermediate language conversion thingo or something.

Anyway once this comes out I might play around with it a bit and test out vulkan support, see why so many developers ignore vulkan when using Unity3d.


Last edited by TheRiddick on 13 December 2019 at 2:40 am UTC
Creak 13 December 2019 at 5:01 am UTC
Swiftpaw
BrazilianGamerThe IL2CPP issue has been a big one. Nice to see we'll get rid of it

Would someone mind explaining what that is and why it's an issue?
It is a transpiler that takes the intermediate language (IL) from C# interpreter and convert it to C++ (CPP).

Then the C++ code is compiled to the targeted platform.

The result is a binary that runs faster than if using the .net framework.

Doc: https://docs.unity3d.com/Manual/IL2CPP.html


Last edited by Creak on 13 December 2019 at 5:03 am UTC
Purple Library Guy 13 December 2019 at 8:02 am UTC
Creak
Swiftpaw
BrazilianGamerThe IL2CPP issue has been a big one. Nice to see we'll get rid of it

Would someone mind explaining what that is and why it's an issue?
It is a transpiler that takes the intermediate language (IL) from C# interpreter and convert it to C++ (CPP).

Then the C++ code is compiled to the targeted platform.

The result is a binary that runs faster than if using the .net framework.

Doc: https://docs.unity3d.com/Manual/IL2CPP.html
So, a bit like Vala?
Kyrottimus 13 December 2019 at 1:18 pm UTC
TheRiddick...
Anyway once this comes out I might play around with it a bit and test out vulkan support, see why so many developers ignore vulkan when using Unity3d.

Vulkan is still the new kid on the block, and a lot of people like the security of their comfort zones and get too comfortable and complacent to learn new things or improve their skillset. My mindset is that the minute I stop learning is the minute I stop breathing.

What I don't get is why more developers just don't exclusively use Vulkan. You develop a game in that, and deployment to just about any and every platform is a relative cakewalk.


Last edited by Kyrottimus on 13 December 2019 at 1:19 pm UTC
