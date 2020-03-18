Half-Life: Alyx support for Linux aiming to arrive with Vulkan support post-release

Today, Valve replied to our message asking about the situation with Half-Life: Alyx and Linux support and we got our answer.

Originally, the official statement that was sent to us (at the bottom here) mentioned it was only being confirmed for Windows. As it came closer to release, we messaged Valve again to see if they could be any clearer and here's what they sent to us today:

The game will be playable on Proton with DX11 at launch. Post-launch, we'll be aiming to provide Vulkan and Linux support through subsequent updates.

This is excellent news of course, showing truly that Valve is committed to Linux gaming for their return to the Half-Life saga. Now you just need a Virtual Reality kit and a decently powered computer but at least you will have a bit of extra time to prepare for the Linux version.

"Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance."

You can wishlist/follow Half-Life: Alyx on Steam. The release for Windows will be on March 23, once a date is set for Linux and when we learn more we will let you know.

If you missed it, Valve put out some Half-Life: Alyx gameplay videos which we've included below:

Additionally, Gabe Newell and Robin Walker of Valve spoke to IGN in a new video that went up today.