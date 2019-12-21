We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.

Logitech Steering Wheel manager pyLinuxWheel has a big new release out

Posted by , | Views: 7,569

Another sweet new release of pyLinuxWheel is up, giving you even more options for managing your Logitech Steering Wheel on Linux thanks to new features.

In version 0.6.0 released today, there's a new profile saving feature. An incredibly handy feature, allowing you to set up the range, resistance, gain, change to an alternate mode and so on to save and load those specific settings any time. Useful, since certain types of racing games are better with a different range on the wheel as just one example.

There's also multiple bug fixes, plus new distribution packages available.

As a reminder, it supports a ton of Logitech stuff like Driving Force (EX, RX, Pro, GT), G25, G27, G29, G920, Logitech Racing Wheel USB, WingMan Formula (Yellow, GP, Force GP) and MOMO (Force, Racing). Great to have free and open source applications like this, taking away any hassle of Wheel adjustments on Linux.

See it on GitLab, download easily from itch.io where there's also some pre-made community profiles you can also download to try.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
14 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
11 comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

Dunc 21 December 2019 at 2:12 pm UTC
View PC info
Great! Now all I need is a wheel.

Er. Santa's real, right?
Ananace 21 December 2019 at 3:20 pm UTC
View PC info
Nice, hopefully it'll work better than Oversteer for me, that one just kept coming up with odd error messages at strange moments for me.
chimpy 21 December 2019 at 5:27 pm UTC
View PC info
Hey Liam I know you wrote an article a couple of years ago about your experience with the g29 racing wheel under Linux, but maybe you can do an update to that article since more games and more applications to configure the wheel have popped up. Oh and also your experiences with using it with Proton would be nice too
Liam Dawe 21 December 2019 at 5:53 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
chimpyHey Liam I know you wrote an article a couple of years ago about your experience with the g29 racing wheel under Linux, but maybe you can do an update to that article since more games and more applications to configure the wheel have popped up. Oh and also your experiences with using it with Proton would be nice too
Perhaps, will think on that! To be honest, I personally rarely use Proton so to do that I would actually have to buy some Windows racers to write about how good/bad it is under Proton.
Patola 21 December 2019 at 6:46 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
chimpyHey Liam I know you wrote an article a couple of years ago about your experience with the g29 racing wheel under Linux, but maybe you can do an update to that article since more games and more applications to configure the wheel have popped up. Oh and also your experiences with using it with Proton would be nice too
Don't forget the new out-of-kernel driver new-lg4ff from the author of Oversteer. I tested it on American Truck Simulator, works nicely with my G29 -- and it also works through wine too (City Car Driving and others).


Last edited by Patola on 21 December 2019 at 6:47 pm UTC
leillo1975 21 December 2019 at 8:59 pm UTC
View PC info
PatolaDon't forget the new out-of-kernel driver new-lg4ff from .....

We hope in future will be included in kernel, Is five times more complete. I don't know what it would take for the kernel devs to realize

About this New-Lg4Ff, Liam ,you could use it in games like rFactor2, RACE 07 or Kartkraft. This games don't have support with the default driver, because this only includes Constant Force effects. New-Lg4Ff supports most of the effects like Constant, Periodic, Spring, Friction, Damper, Rumble...


Last edited by leillo1975 on 21 December 2019 at 9:06 pm UTC
leillo1975 21 December 2019 at 9:24 pm UTC
View PC info
AnanaceNice, hopefully it'll work better than Oversteer for me, that one just kept coming up with odd error messages at strange moments for me.

It would be useful (for the dev, you and others) if you leave this error messages on a issue on the project page. I'm sure Berarma will be happy to help you


Last edited by leillo1975 on 22 December 2019 at 11:23 am UTC
RaymondTerrific 21 December 2019 at 10:43 pm UTC
Logitech HATES Linux. Logitech wants nothing to do with with Linux. Please don't give Logitech money.
chimpy 22 December 2019 at 11:58 pm UTC
View PC info
Thanks for the consideration Liam. So far Oversteer has been working well for me; I tried pyLinuxWheel, but I keep getting errors that I need to run as root, which I run it as but I still get nothing.
chr 23 December 2019 at 10:14 am UTC
View PC info
RaymondTerrific Logitech HATES Linux. Logitech wants nothing to do with with Linux. Please don't give Logitech money.

Please elaborate so I can re-evaluate my current opinion and behavior.

I mean the support hasn't been perfect (Windows-only GUI customization tool), but the hardware works okay for me under Linux and them officially supporting FWUPD project seems like a great thing.
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Everspace - Live. Fight. Die. Repeat.
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc