Logitech Steering Wheel manager pyLinuxWheel has a big new release out

Another sweet new release of pyLinuxWheel is up, giving you even more options for managing your Logitech Steering Wheel on Linux thanks to new features.

In version 0.6.0 released today, there's a new profile saving feature. An incredibly handy feature, allowing you to set up the range, resistance, gain, change to an alternate mode and so on to save and load those specific settings any time. Useful, since certain types of racing games are better with a different range on the wheel as just one example.

There's also multiple bug fixes, plus new distribution packages available.

As a reminder, it supports a ton of Logitech stuff like Driving Force (EX, RX, Pro, GT), G25, G27, G29, G920, Logitech Racing Wheel USB, WingMan Formula (Yellow, GP, Force GP) and MOMO (Force, Racing). Great to have free and open source applications like this, taking away any hassle of Wheel adjustments on Linux.

See it on GitLab, download easily from itch.io where there's also some pre-made community profiles you can also download to try.