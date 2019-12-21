Logitech Steering Wheel manager pyLinuxWheel has a big new release out

Another sweet new release of pyLinuxWheel is up, giving you even more options for managing your Logitech Steering Wheel on Linux thanks to new features.
In version 0.6.0 released today, there's a new profile saving feature. An incredibly handy feature, allowing you to set up the range, resistance, gain, change to an alternate mode and so on to save and load those specific settings any time. Useful, since certain types of racing games are better with a different range on the wheel as just one example.
There's also multiple bug fixes, plus new distribution packages available.
As a reminder, it supports a ton of Logitech stuff like Driving Force (EX, RX, Pro, GT), G25, G27, G29, G920, Logitech Racing Wheel USB, WingMan Formula (Yellow, GP, Force GP) and MOMO (Force, Racing). Great to have free and open source applications like this, taking away any hassle of Wheel adjustments on Linux.
See it on GitLab, download easily from itch.io where there's also some pre-made community profiles you can also download to try.
chimpyHey Liam I know you wrote an article a couple of years ago about your experience with the g29 racing wheel under Linux, but maybe you can do an update to that article since more games and more applications to configure the wheel have popped up. Oh and also your experiences with using it with Proton would be nice tooPerhaps, will think on that! To be honest, I personally rarely use Proton so to do that I would actually have to buy some Windows racers to write about how good/bad it is under Proton.
chimpyHey Liam I know you wrote an article a couple of years ago about your experience with the g29 racing wheel under Linux, but maybe you can do an update to that article since more games and more applications to configure the wheel have popped up. Oh and also your experiences with using it with Proton would be nice tooDon't forget the new out-of-kernel driver new-lg4ff from the author of Oversteer. I tested it on American Truck Simulator, works nicely with my G29 -- and it also works through wine too (City Car Driving and others).
We hope in future will be included in kernel, Is five times more complete. I don't know what it would take for the kernel devs to realize
About this New-Lg4Ff, Liam ,you could use it in games like rFactor2, RACE 07 or Kartkraft. This games don't have support with the default driver, because this only includes Constant Force effects. New-Lg4Ff supports most of the effects like Constant, Periodic, Spring, Friction, Damper, Rumble...
AnanaceNice, hopefully it'll work better than Oversteer for me, that one just kept coming up with odd error messages at strange moments for me.
It would be useful (for the dev, you and others) if you leave this error messages on a issue on the project page. I'm sure Berarma will be happy to help you
RaymondTerrific Logitech HATES Linux. Logitech wants nothing to do with with Linux. Please don't give Logitech money.
Please elaborate so I can re-evaluate my current opinion and behavior.
I mean the support hasn't been perfect (Windows-only GUI customization tool), but the hardware works okay for me under Linux and them officially supporting FWUPD project seems like a great thing.
