Logitech Wheel manager 'Oversteer' has a huge new release - also check out 'new-lg4ff' for more features

Oversteer is quite possibly one of my favourite open source applications, as it's made working with my own Logitech G29 a really great experience.

As a reminder, it supports a ton of Logitech wheels on Linux including the G25, G27, G29, G920, Driving Force Pro, Driving Force GT and so on. If the Logitech Linux driver works with it, then Oversteer should be good to go.

Within the last week, the developer put up quite a big new release. This includes a new interface, settings you can't use are now disabled, it has integrated tests so you can ensure everything is working without the need for another application, Wheel Range can now be adjusted using buttons on the wheel which can be configured and changing compatibility modes is faster.

The same developer has also been working on "new-lg4ff", an experimental Logitech Force Feedback module with more advanced features. If you have it installed and setup, Oversteer will detect it and give you access to these extra features like:

Combine accelerator and clutch in the same axis. Useful for flight simulators.

Adjustable conditional effects levels: spring, damper and friction.

Real-time monitoring of total force effects applied using the wheel leds and/or the overlay window.

Adjustable global force feedback gain that gets combined with the gain set by applications.

Another handy addition is the ability to have an "overlay window" that shows the wheel range over the game screen with buttons to quickly change it. Requires a little tinkering though, as it's an application window not something that adds extras into a game (it's not a HUD), so you might need to change your game to stay below other applications to get the rotation overlay to stay on top. Here's an example:

Wonderful we have such an incredibly easy to use tool. Nice to see it continue to get better!

You can check out Oversteer on GitHub.