We're live now on Twitch!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal, Flattr and Liberapay!

Lutris game manager 0.5.4 released with Python 3.8 support and lots of fixes

Posted by , | Views: 3,696

Managing games across multiple stores, emulators and compatibility layers doesn't need to be a hassle. Lutris takes the majority of that annoyance away and a big new release is now available.

Included in Lutris 0.5.4 is support for Python 3.8, due to some distributions upgrading this caused some features of Lutris to not work and so now things should be smooth again. It also adds in config validation, support for NVIDIA PRIME off-load, a pop-up now appears when a game is successfully imported and they've added support for alacritty as a terminal option.

There's a variety of other helpful improvements like having a fallback in place when Lutris cannot create a working directly, games installed with Wine that don't specify a Wine version will now default to the version used during install, the libretro runners list was updated, plus a healthy dose of bug fixing.

Additionally, the Lutris team are providing multiple new versions of their special Wine packages. The Lutris Wine 4.20 build includes fixes for Overwatch not picking up Left CTRL and High Precision Mouse Input in Overwatch and reversed mouse wheel input. They also have Lutris Jedi 4.20 up, with an included fix for running Star Wars Jedi: Fallen order.

If you're a bit confused on using Lutris, to download different Wine packages you need to click on the Lutris icon in the top left corner, then hit Manage Runners. Scroll down to find Wine, then hit the Manage Versions button and then hit the checkbox to download whatever Wine build you need:

You can check out more on the official site and the GitHub release page.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
9 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
4 comments

harre 28 November 2019 at 11:06 am UTC
The last paragraph about wine version was quite helpful. Good to know if I get any issues with a game in the future.
kean 28 November 2019 at 12:16 pm UTC
View PC info
Lutris is a nice software to fill a gap, otherwise I would not be able to easily run LoL, SW:BF2, BF1. Keep up the good work
rick01457 28 November 2019 at 2:01 pm UTC
View PC info
I'm hoping that at some point they introduce the ability to 'update' your installs straight from the installer. It would help with games that still need improvement for perfect running (I'm thinking of Guild Wars 2 right now) if you could simply apply new settings from the launcher rather than doing a fresh install every time.
For new game installs, however, you can't get easier than simply typing the name of the game in on the launcher and clicking install.
For any game that isn't on Steam for Linux, Lutris has been my preferred option for a while.
For games that are on Steam for Linux but don't work as they should out of the box (I'm looking at you Civ 6) then the ability to customise your executable makes Lutris invaluable.
minidou 28 November 2019 at 6:45 pm UTC
View PC info
I'm not confused on how to download a wine version, I'm confused on which I should download to suit my needs and what do they mean. It needs wine package descriptions and tags, as well as a filter feature.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Friday Livestream with Samsai
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc